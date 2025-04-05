No. 15 Cardinal even up series with Tigers via run rule

STANFORD, Calif. – The No. RV/25 Clemson Tigers dropped game two of a three-game series to the No. 15/17 Stanford Cardinal on Saturday afternoon, 11-1. Following the five-inning contest, Clemson dropped to 28-11 (10-4 ACC), while the Cardinal improved to 25-7 (9-5 ACC). The Tigers scored first with a run in the top of the first. With the bases loaded and two outs, Marian Collins drove the lone RBI in with a single to right center. Stanford immediately followed with four runs in the bottom half of the inning after the Tigers committed two errors. The Cardinal went on to score three additional runs in the bottom of the second with back-to-back home runs to extend their lead to 7-1. The Cardinal extended their lead with four additional runs in the bottom of the fourth inning that Clemson didn't have an answer for in the top of the fifth to result in a final score of 11-1 in five innings. Senior Brooke McCubbin started in the circle for the Tigers and pitched one inning with one strikeout to drop to 7-5 on the year. She was replaced in the second inning by freshman Macey Cintron, who pitched 2.1 innings with one strikeout in her 16th appearance on the year. Sophomore Olivia Duncan made her sixth appearance of the season after entering in relief in the bottom of the fourth to pick up two quick groundouts. Up Next Clemson and Stanford will square off in the rubber match on Sunday, April 6 at 3 p.m. ET on ACCNX to conclude the weekend series.