Marco Garcia's hat trick keys dominant win over PC

CU Athletic Communications by

CLEMSON, S.C. – No. 1 Clemson Tigers pushed past Presbyterian College (5-1-0) under the lights at Historic Riggs thanks to an electric performance by freshman Marco Garcia. The Tigers advanced to 7-1-0 in 4-0 fashion as Garcia recorded his first career goal and hat trick, becoming the first freshman Tiger to score a hat trick since Eric Quill in 1996.

After subbing on in the 36th minute, Garcia’s first goal came just 30 seconds before the end of the first half. After an Enrique Montana cross caromed off Isaiah Easley, Garcia was in the perfect place to put the ball past the keeper’s near post and give Clemson the 1-0 advantage.

Within just five minutes of the start of the second half, Garcia tallied the Tiger’s second and third goal of the night. The second came in the 47th minute with assists from Tim Ströbeck and Mohamed Seye. Just three minutes later, Garcia put in his third goal and tallied his first career hat trick on another assist from Seye.

The fourth and final goal of the match came from Tyler Trimnal. A perfect pass from James Kelly gave Trimnal an open shot to record his second career goal for Clemson. The Tigers played solid defense for the remainder of the match, as Joseph Andema earned his fourth career clean sheet in as many matches.

"He was terrific," Noonan began on Garcia's performance. "He finished really well. He's a clinical finisher in front of goal when he gets in that position." He continued on freshman keeper Andema, "He's done a terrific job. He's taken these midweek games and controlled them. He doesn't look like a freshman back there."

Up next, the No. 1 Clemson Tigers will host undefeated No. 2 Wake Forest on Saturday, Sept. 24 in a showdown between two of the nation's top teams. Kickoff at Historic Riggs Field is set for 7 p.m., with the match slated to stream on ACCNX.

