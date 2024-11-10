Clemson tops Stanford, advances to ACC Tournament semifinals

CU Athletic Communications by

Clemson, S.C. – Alex Meinhard netted his 10th goal of the season and Clemson men’s soccer downed Stanford, 1-0, in the quarterfinals of the 2024 ACC Tournament. The win moves the second-seeded Tigers to 13-2-3 on the season, while the loss drops the seventh-seeded Cardinal to 9-5-4. In a wet and cold afternoon on the pitch, both teams’ keepers made two saves on the night, while Clemson took 13 shots to Stanford’s seven. The Tigers’ best scoring chance in the first half came in the 23’, when Tyler Trimnal sent a header just above the crossbar. Clemson took six shots on the wet turf, with Stanford’s keeper making one save, while the Cardinal took five shots and Patrick Donovan made one save and the teams stayed tied 0-0 at halftime. In the 61’, following a Clemson clear of a Stanford corner kick, Ransford Gyan took the ball the length of the field then crossed the ball to Meinhard who hesitated just enough for a Stanford defender to slide by, before he buried the ball into the lower right corner to break the scoreless deadlock. In the 74’, Stanford managed to get a good shot off, but Donovan made a diving save to keep the Cardinal off the board. Donovan earned his second-consecutive win in goal and second of his career. Up next, Clemson travels to Cary, N.C., to face the winner of Duke and Cal in the ACC Semifinals, held on Thursday, Nov 14 at either 5:30 or 8:00 p.m. The perfect counterattack to put the Tigers ahead! 🐅 pic.twitter.com/xHLIl0qxZJ — Clemson Men's Soccer (@ClemsonMSoccer) November 10, 2024 Protected Riggs 🏠🐅#ClemsonUnited pic.twitter.com/pnIivwab00 — Clemson Men's Soccer (@ClemsonMSoccer) November 10, 2024