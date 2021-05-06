Clemson announces change in leadership of volleyball program

CLEMSON, S.C. - Clemson athletic director Dan Radakovich announced Thursday via news release that he and volleyball head coach Michaela Franklin have mutually agreed that she will not return.

“I am appreciative of Michaela’s efforts and her service to Clemson,” said Radakovich. “We looked at all areas of the program after the season, as we do each year, and determined it is in the best interest to move in another direction. Clemson Volleyball has a long and proud tradition, and we hope to bring the program to national prominence.”

In four seasons under the direction of Franklin, the program compiled a 49-68 (.418) overall record and a 21-50 (.296) mark in league play. The Tigers were 12-10 overall and 6-9 in league play in the 2020-21 season that ended in April, finishing 11th in the ACC.

Prior to her time at Clemson, Franklin had been the Associate Head Coach at Iowa from 2014-17 after stops at Green Bay (2013), Marquette (2009-12) and Northern Illinois (2006-08) following her playing career at Kansas State (2002-04).

Associate Head Coach Jackie Simpson-Kirr will serve as interim head coach. Simpson-Kirr has served as associate head coach at Clemson for the past four seasons.