Swinney says he's providing guidance for Deshaun Watson

David Hood by Senior Writer -

CLEMSON – Head coach Dabo Swinney is busy with the end of Clemson’s spring practice but that doesn’t mean he has time for an embattled former player, and he revealed Wednesday that he’s had recent conversations with quarterback Deshaun Watson.

Watson, who played at Clemson from 2014-to 2016, was traded on March 18 from the Houston Texans to the Cleveland Browns and given a $230 million contract. After having a productive rookie season cut short by injury, Watson guided the Texans to consecutive division titles in 2018 and 2019 and led the league in passing yards in 2020. He also received Pro Bowl honors in each of his three seasons as Houston's primary starter. He has the highest career completion percentage of all time (minimum 1,500 attempts) and is second in all-time career passer rating.

However, disagreements with the Texans' front office and multiple sexual misconduct lawsuits kept Watson out for the entire 2021 season and eventually led to a trade to the Browns.

Swinney, speaking to the media following Wednesday’s stadium scrimmage, said he’s happy Watson has found a new home.

"You don't show up and start your first game in the NFL if you're not ready, and he's been amazing every time he's been on the field," Swinney said. "Heck, probably had his best year with the least personnel that he probably had available last year (in 2020). So I'm happy for him, super excited about his opportunity. I've talked to him a lot over the last couple of weeks and it just shows a lot of confidence that (Browns owner) Mr. (Jimmy) Haslam and his family have in Deshaun. I think it was fun to kind of be a part of with him (at Clemson) and glad to see him — just glad to see him get back to being involved and ready to move forward, and he's going to do great."

Swinney said he has spoken with Watson.

"Just trying to give him some guidance and what was going on the last couple weeks, encouraging him and also just trying to give him some good counsel and he's in a good place," Swinney said. "It's been a long, long year for him, for sure, and I think he's grown a lot and he's been really good, really good. He's laser-focused and just excited, like I said, to see him have an opportunity to get back to work and people give him a chance to hear him a little bit."

Watson admitted earlier this week that he wants to keep moving forward and concentrate on football.

"No, I understand that and I know that there's going to be a stain that's probably going to stick with me for a while," Watson said. "But all I can do is keep moving forward and continuing to show the person that I am, the true character, the true person, the true human being I am. Like I said before, I've never done the things that these people are alleging and I'm going to continue to fight for my name and clear my name. And like I've been doing, just cooperate with everything that comes with it and just keep moving forward. And then as far as the job and what I need to do on the football side is to lead this team, help this team win multiple games and Super Bowls. And that's my job is to continue to put all of that together and work with the Cleveland Browns and just keep pushing forward."