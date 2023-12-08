CLEMSON in the NFL

Justyn Ross will be eligible to return to the field after this weekend's game. (Photo: Jeffrey Becker / USATODAY)
NFL hands down ruling on former Clemson WR Justyn Ross
by - 2023 Dec 8 16:44

Former Clemson receiver Justyn Ross will be back with the Kansas City Chiefs next week.

The NFL ruled a six-game suspension for violating the league's Personal Conduct Policy, per ESPN's Adam Schefter. Since Ross has already been on the league's Exempt List for five games, he will sit out one more and have served the punishment.

According to Schefter, Ross must also pay back the six game checks he would've received in that period.

He had the initial criminal charges dropped in late November with a diversion program that is often reserved for first-time offenders who commit minor crimes. Previously, he had pleaded not guilty to charges of domestic battery and misdemeanor property damage in an incident with his girlfriend at the time.

Ross saw his first pro action this season after sitting out his rookie season with a foot injury after signing as an undrafted free agent.

He has three catches for 34 yards in seven games this season.

