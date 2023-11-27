|
Justyn Ross has criminal charges dropped against him
Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver
Justyn Ross was facing misdemeanor domestic battery and misdemeanor criminal damage charges from back in late October.
Then the latter charge was elevated to a felony two weeks later. Now, Ross's legal situation has taken a turn, as the charges against him have been dismissed. In a court filing on Wednesday, Ross agreed to an order of diversion, leading to the removal of the two counts against him. A diversion program is a program that offers sentencing alternatives to time in jail or prison. Diversion programs are often reserved for first-time offenders or people who committed minor crimes. Previously, he had pleaded not guilty to charges of domestic battery and misdemeanor property damage.
Then the latter charge was elevated to a felony two weeks later.
Now, Ross's legal situation has taken a turn, as the charges against him have been dismissed.
In a court filing on Wednesday, Ross agreed to an order of diversion, leading to the removal of the two counts against him.
A diversion program is a program that offers sentencing alternatives to time in jail or prison. Diversion programs are often reserved for first-time offenders or people who committed minor crimes.
Previously, he had pleaded not guilty to charges of domestic battery and misdemeanor property damage.
Upgrade Your Account
Unlock premium boards and exclusive features (e.g. ad-free) by upgrading your account today.Upgrade Now