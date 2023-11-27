CLEMSON FOOTBALL

Justyn Ross has criminal charges dropped against him
by - Assoc. Editor - 2023 Nov 27 15:22

Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Justyn Ross was facing misdemeanor domestic battery and misdemeanor criminal damage charges from back in late October.

Then the latter charge was elevated to a felony two weeks later.

Now, Ross's legal situation has taken a turn, as the charges against him have been dismissed.

In a court filing on Wednesday, Ross agreed to an order of diversion, leading to the removal of the two counts against him.

A diversion program is a program that offers sentencing alternatives to time in jail or prison. Diversion programs are often reserved for first-time offenders or people who committed minor crimes.

Previously, he had pleaded not guilty to charges of domestic battery and misdemeanor property damage.

Top Clemson News of the Week
