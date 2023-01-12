Former Clemson star named to first Players' All-Pro team

CLEMSON in the NFL

Dexter Lawrence was named to the first Players' All-Pro team after a first-team All-Pro honor from PFF. (Photo: Matt Krohn / USATODAY)
Former Clemson star Dexter Lawrence picks up another All-Pro honor
by - 2023 Jan 12, Thu 11:04

The honors keep rolling in for Dexter Lawrence after a big 2022 regular season.

After a first-team All-Pro designation from Pro Football Focus, Lawrence was also voted by his peers to the first "Players' All-Pro Team."

Giants.com wrote about the honor:

The 25-year-old put together a stellar 2022 regular season. He set new career-highs with 7.5 sacks and 28 quarterback hits, shattering his previous bests of 4.0 and 11, respectively. He also set new high marks in total tackles (68), tackles for loss (seven), pass breakups (three) and forced fumbles (two) on his way to being selected to the Pro Bowl for the first time.

"Every great defense has a centerpiece," defensive coordinator Wink Martindale told the media last week. "You go back and look at the defense that we're building with the great defenses of the past, they always have a great centerpiece. And he has definitely become the centerpiece of our defense and I think it's awesome. I told him yesterday I was so happy for him, proud of him, because he's a good person, he's smart, and he's worked his tail off. I think it's great when you see a player succeed who puts as much work in as he has."

After never topping 69 percent of defensive snaps played in his first three seasons, Lawrence played a whopping 82 percent of the Giants' defensive snaps in 2022 (864 snaps).

"I think Dexter's been a really good team leader for us; he's been a good player for us," coach Brian Daboll said recently. "I think different people build their teams different ways. I think it's important to be strong up the middle. Dexter's had a good season for us. I'm glad he's on our football team."

