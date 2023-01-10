CLEMSON in the NFL

Dexter Lawrence led his position group against the run and as a pass rusher this year. (Photo: Brad Penner / USATODAY)
Clemson pro Dexter Lawrence named to PFF NFL All-Pro team
by - 2023 Jan 10, Tue 14:48

Dexter Lawrence put together quite a 2022 NFL regular season campaign with the New York Giants and he was named to Pro Football Focus' All-Pro first team.

"Lawrence was one of the most quietly dominant defenders in the league this season," said PFF's Sam Monson. "While several interior linemen had career years, Lawrence was one of only a few that did not tail off or allow an injury to derail his production. He finished with 63 total pressures and 38 defensive stops — both new career highs."

Per PFF's Mike Renner, Lawrence had 40 pressures from the A-gap, which was nearly 30 more than the nearest nose tackle.

Per PFF stats, Lawrence graded the second-best in all the NFL in pass rush grade (92.4; Myles Garrett led with 93.5) and led defensive linemen in rush defense grade (81.9). He tallied a career-best nine sacks with 45 solo tackles.

He was also a Pro Bowl selection.

The Giants continue their season at Minnesota in the NFC playoffs (4:30 p.m..FOX).

