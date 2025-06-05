Swinney camp insider IV: Four-star QB shines, insight into talented wideouts

Wednesday's jam-packed sessions mean more insight. Day two of Dabo Swinney's high school camp has wrapped up, but there are still plenty of notes from the morning as well as some afternoon observations to share. Here's what we learned. *The afternoon session saw most of the campers take off for the day, but some talented prospects stayed to compete in the second session. One of those was wide receiver Amare Patterson of Ridgeland (SC) Beaufort, who impressed the staff enough to group extra members to take notes for every rep. He, along with Jalan Terry, who grabbed reps at receiver, were some of the highlighted talents for the afternoon. Patterson has a good first step off the line and doesn't waste any space in his routes. Tyler Grisham was very intentional with his feedback for the in-state wideout, and he took that and turned it into better reps. Currently, the in-state talent has offers from Florida, App State, Kentucky, Nebraska, UNLV, and others. *Another in-state wideout that flashed his skills was 2027 four-star Chanin Harris of Duncan (SC) Brynes, having a complete day in each session. During the afternoon periods we observed, he was the most fluid of the bunch, and has strong hands with a wide catch radius that allowed him to snag balls that seemed out of reach. Harris holds offers from Boston College, Charlotte, East Carolina, Duke, and other programs. Another one that stood out during Wednesday’s session was Jonathan Dillon, a 2027 prospect out of Durham (NC) Southern. His biggest offers are from Georgia Tech, Louisville, Miami, NC State, Virginia Tech, and West Virginia. Wide receivers coach Tyler Grisham had a few talented players in what we call the “A” group, and Dillon’s hands and ability to cut in and out of routes stood out. During Tuesday’s session, Myles McAfee immediately grabbed our attention with his speed. McAfee is a 2027 prospect out of Severn (MD) Archbishop Spaulding. He has offers from many of the top schools, including Ohio State, Penn State, Miami, and Wisconsin. McAfee ran one route down the sideline and then made a quick cut to come back to the ball, which drew a lot of raised eyebrows from the onlookers. He had 54 receptions for 651 yards and 10 scores last season. But the best receiver we saw over the first two days – and it wasn’t close – was Clemson commit Naeem Burroughs. He has the entire toolbox. I stood under the goalpost for a bit – right behind Dabo Swinney – and was impressed with Burroughs’ route-running ability. Smooth and clean. Over on the defensive side of the ball, one of Burroughs’ teammates was on hand that first day in 2028 defensive end Ashter Ghioto. Ghioto already boasts offers from Ohio State, Florida State, Miami, Florida, Alabama, LSU, Auburn, Tennessee, and Texas A&M and worked out under the eyes of both Chris Rumph and John Scott. The thing I liked best about him? His hands. Strong, violent hands for a younger player. *There was more quarterback talent on campus on Wednesday, with one standing head and shoulders above the rest. 2027 Four-star Teddy Jarrard was the star of the show among the signal callers, working closely with Garrett Riley all morning. Jarrard's footwork is incredibly structured, not taking too many unnecessary steps in his drop backs, and delivers with power on each throw. He was easily the most powerful of the group, but also knew when a particular throw called for touch or more air under the pass to give his receiver time to come down with a catch. The North Cobb signal caller holds offers from Ohio State, Georgia, North Carolina, Syracuse, and several other top programs. Jarrard only stuck around for the morning session, and at the time of writing, left Clemson without an offer. Camp Update: Grateful for the opportunity to meet and workout for @ClemsonFB @austinhannon @TomLoy247 @BrianDohn247 @BlairAngulo @rvfc10 @BALLERSCHOICE1 @PaulStrelowTI @LarryWilliamsTI @SWiltfong_ @ChadSimmons_ @HunterShelton_ @CraigHaubert @MattOnClemson @NCWarriorsFB pic.twitter.com/CEUGhozorf — Teddy Jarrard (@JarrardTeddy) June 5, 2025 *Another quarterback that impressed was 2027 three-star Derrick Baker of Alpharetta (GA) Milton. Baker, who also suits up for Cam Newton's 7v7 team, C1N, also boasts an impressive number of offers. Miami, Tennessee, Florida State, West Virginia, and many others have offered the rising junior, and he was on campus for the morning session, also paired in Riley's group. Baker felt like the most mechanically sound passer of the group, having plenty of touch on his throws that seemed to find the right spot on every single rep. *David Hood contributed to this report*

Upgrade Your Experience! Unlock premium boards and exclusive features (e.g. ad-free) by upgrading your account today. Upgrade Now!