WATCH: Dabo Swinney on building Clemson's success, NIL and transfer portal impact

TigerNet Staff by

Clemson coach Dabo Swinney went down memory lane to break down his path to a highly-successful run with the Tigers and also addressed the hot topics in the sport today in a podcast with former Tigers running back Darien Rencher.

They hit on his becoming a coach then a short career in real estate, building Clemson's program up and handling Name/Image/Likeness and the transfer portal now.

Swinney reiterated he doesn't have a problem with NIL, but he says how it's being used now -- combined with the transfer portal -- is unsustainable for college football.

"With the NIL-- with the transfer portal, there are some things going on that I don't think is sustainable and I don't think is good for a lot of young people," Swinney said. "You're talking 18-19-20 year olds that shouldn't be equipped (yet to handle what's going on), you know? And 98% are not going to in the NFL. So let's help them maximize this for sure, but let's not allow some of the craziness that is creeping up.

"And this transfer stuff, being on the road for these last few weeks, the biggest issue is a lot of these schools aren't signing high school kids anymore. And the high school coaches are up in arms about it. I can't tell you how many high schools I've been to the last few weeks that the coaches are frustrated because they won't sign their kids. Because if the kid goes there and has a good year -- he's leaving, where they can sign of these portal guys and there's 3,000 guys in the portal and not enough spots for them to go so they know these kids will fall to them.

"There's just this unhealthy dynamic going now, but it will all settle out. Like anything, you kind of learn as you go and it will all settle out and everybody is kinda figuring it out."

Watch more below:

Episode 15: @D_Rench_ x Coach Swinney!



-his playing days/early coaching years at @AlabamaFTBL ??

? being out of coaching doing real estate

? Early Clemson Days ??

? The Run @ClemsonFB (??s & ??s)

? Coaching Changes

? NIL + Portal



Full Episode: https://t.co/TUjj0r1s2C pic.twitter.com/QfL2AndVMJ — The Players Club Podcast (@playersclub_pod) January 28, 2022