No. 1-rated 2023 linebacker has Clemson in top schools
by - Tuesday, September 14, 2021, 3:32 PM
Anthony Hill Photo
Anthony Hill - Linebacker
TigerNet: (4.75)

Height: 6-2   Weight: 225   Hometown: Denton, TX (Ryan HS)   Class: 2023
ESPN:
#6 Overall, #1 LB, #1 TX
Rivals:
#30 Overall, #1 LB, #6 TX
24/7:
#40 Overall, #2 LB, #5 TX

247Sports Composite 5-star linebacker Anthony Hill Jr. (Denton, Tx.) announced Clemson as being one of his top schools on Tuesday.

Hill received a Clemson offer on June 1, the first day they handed out 2023 offers.

Hill is rated as the top linebacker for the 2023 class by the 247Sports Composite.

He earned player of the game honors last time out with a pick-six, five solo tackles and a rushing TD as well. He has seven TFLs in three games this season with six QB hurries.

Check out his full list of top schools below:

Read More

