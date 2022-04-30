Justyn Ross among Clemson prospects to go undrafted

Former Clemson wide receiver Justyn Ross and cornerback Mario Goodrich were among those not to hear their name called in the NFL draft this week.

Goodrich has reportedly already found his new pro home with the Philadelphia Eagles, however, as a free agent signing.

Both had been limited by injury in the pre-draft process with fewer workouts.

Ross entered Saturday rated as high as the 11th-best prospect available for rounds 4-7 (Sports Illustrated).

Ross sat out the 2020 season after a congenital fusion was found in his neck and spine area and he had surgery to repair it.

He came back last season, earning the ACC’s Brian Piccolo Award, to tally team bests in catches (46) and yards (514) with three scores despite missing the end of the season due to another injury.

Combined with his first two campaigns, Ross totaled 158 catches for 2,379 yards with 20 touchdowns in 1,400 snaps over 39 career games (24 starts).

He concluded his time at Clemson ranked tied for fifth in Clemson history in career receiving touchdowns, 10th in career receiving yards and 11th in career receptions.

He was rated the No. 117 draft prospect overall by CBS Sports and No. 150 by ESPN (No. 21 WR) coming into the week.

Goodrich earned an All-America recognition and Cheez-It Bowl MVP honors last season with 48 tackles, nine pass breakups, two interceptions and a forced fumble.

Over his time as a Tiger, Goodrich totaled 84 tackles (0.5 for loss), 15 pass breakups, five interceptions, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery in 1,116 snaps over 47 games (16 starts).

He came in rated as the No. 133 overall prospect by CBS Sports and the No. 28 cornerback by ESPN.

Other undrafted Tigers who had some draft-site rankings coming in included James Skalski and Nolan Turner.

Clemson had only one draft selection in the top-200 picks (Andrew Booth) for the first time since 2001. Andrew Booth was picked on Friday with the 42nd overall selection (Minnesota) and linebacker Baylon Spector joined him in the pros with the seventh-round selection by the Buffalo Bills.