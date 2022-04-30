BREAKING

Former Clemson CB signs undrafted free agent deal
by - 2022 Apr 30, Sat 19:18
Mario Goodrich is signing a nice free agent deal.
Former Clemson cornerback Mario Goodrich is signing an undrafted free agent contract with the Philadelphia Eagles.

An NFL Network report says Goodrich will receive $217,000 fully guaranteed, which is above what late-round NFL draft selections typically get.

Goodrich earned an All-America recognition and Cheez-It Bowl MVP honors last season with 48 tackles, nine pass breakups, two interceptions and a forced fumble.

Over his time as a Tiger, Goodrich totaled 84 tackles (0.5 for loss), 15 pass breakups, five interceptions, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery in 1,116 snaps over 47 games (16 starts).

He came in rated as the No. 133 overall prospect by CBS Sports and the No. 28 cornerback by ESPN.

