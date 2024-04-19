Clemson pro signs with Jacksonville Jaguars

Tyler Shatley was announced as signing with the Jacksonville Jaguars on Friday, returning to the only NFL team he's ever played for.

Shatley signed with Jacksonville as an undrafted free agent in 2014 and played in 145 games, starting 51 of those. He made six starts in 17 games played last season.

Shatley had been let into unrestricted free agency previously this offseason.

Shatley was named the Jaguars' Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year candidate last in 2022. His profile for that candidacy:

"In his spare time, he supports multiple nonprofits and their work, including teaming up with Feeding Northeast Florida to help combat food insecurity, making holiday toy donations to the children at Ronald McDonald House and spending time with patients at Wolfson Children's Hospital.

"Sponsored By Grace and SeaMark Ranch are two nonprofits in which Shatley invests considerable time and resources. Both Northeast Florida organizations are dedicated to bringing hope and faith to children and families while meeting their physical needs and preparing them for a successful future. Shatley has represented these organizations for several years on his cleats, including this season, during the NFL's My Cause My Cleats campaign to bring awareness to their causes. For Halloween, he invited 50 kids from Sponsored by Grace to TIAA Bank Field to trick-or-treat in a fun and safe environment, which included a pizza party, Halloween festivities and a haunted house tour."