It's getting cheesier: Cheez-It Bowl unveil their new Cheez-It Bowl MVP Belt
by - Assoc. Editor - 2021 Dec 23, Thu 12:39
WWE-style MVP belt (Photo via Cheez-It)
WWE-style MVP belt (Photo via Cheez-It)

More cheesy news to report today.

The Cheez-It Bowl recently announced their new glorious mascot Prince Cheddward for this year's bowl featuring Clemson and Iowa State.

Now they have unveiled the "most prestigious prize in all of sports" with their new Cheez-It Bowl MVP belt.

This WWE style belt is a thing of beauty and I could see someone like Clemson linebacker James Skalski taking home this type of trophy with a huge defensive performance.

The Cheez-It bowl featuring Clemson and Iowa State will be played on Dec. 29th at 5:45 pm ET on ESPN, and Prince Cheddward and the MVP belt will make their much-anticipated debut.

