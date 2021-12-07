It's getting cheesy: Cheez-It Bowl announces their new mascot Prince Cheddward
by - Assoc. Editor - Tuesday, December 7, 2021, 12:00 PM
Introducing Prince Cheddward
Introducing Prince Cheddward

Important and cheesy news to report today.

For the first time ever, Cheez-it is getting its own mascot called Prince Cheddward, the official mascot of this year's Cheez-It Bowl.

The swagged-up prince has a crown-topped cheese wheel head and a royal Cheez-It scepter for all to admire.

"He's royal, he's loyal (to Cheez-It of course), and he'll be on-site at the bowl game to cheer, chant and cheese for an exciting matchup between Iowa State and Clemson," a Cheez-It official said.

The Cheez-It bowl featuring Clemson and Iowa State will be played on Dec. 29th at 5:45 pm ET on ESPN and Prince Cheddward will make his much-anticipated debut.

Subject (Replies: 28) Author
spacer TNET: It's getting cheesy: Cheez-It Bowl announces their new mascot Prince Cheddward
 TigerNet News
spacer Good Lord***
 CM Shack
spacer *Sigh* Just when you thought it couldn't get any cheezier.
 76er®
spacer Re: TNET: It's getting cheesy: Cheez-It Bowl announces their new mascot Prince Cheddward
 74TIGER
spacer GeeZ..that was Cheezy!
 lightbulbbill®
spacer Is it too late to turn this invitation down?***
 Francis Marion®
spacer Cringe***
 81TigerS16
spacer Re: TNET: It's getting cheesy: Cheez-It Bowl announces their new mascot Prince Cheddward
 FutureDoc
spacer that got someone a promotion
 CUinDE
spacer I am so turned on right now.
 Tickle_It
spacer Re: TNET: It's getting cheesy: Cheez-It Bowl announces their new mascot Prince Cheddward
 OrangeATL
spacer Anybody opposed to PRINCE CHEDDWARD is un-American!!***
 Tigersense®
spacer Re: TNET: It's getting cheesy: Cheez-It Bowl announces their new mascot Prince Cheddward
 TigerSwell®
spacer Prince Cheddward has a much better hairline than Prince Edward.
 JKBtigerpaw
spacer I woke up feeling the cheesiest,
 CUAg98
spacer oh no
 MidlandsTiger87®
spacer It appears that Cheez-It asked Burger King to hold its beer***
 tigersbite
spacer Re: TNET: It's getting cheesy: Cheez-It Bowl announces their new mascot Prince Cheddward
 StopTheWooHoo
spacer Going with ToeCheese the Clown would have been better.
 OrangeExpress
spacer Re: TNET: It's getting cheesy: Cheez-It Bowl announces their new mascot Prince Cheddward
 Cdixon11
spacer Re: TNET: It's getting cheesy: Cheez-It Bowl announces their new mascot Prince Cheddward
 Orangemania91
spacer Re: TNET: It's getting cheesy: Cheez-It Bowl announces their new mascot Prince Cheddward
 Orangemania91
spacer Re: TNET: It's getting cheesy: Cheez-It Bowl announces their new mascot Prince Cheddward
 123me
spacer Re: TNET: It's getting cheesy: Cheez-It Bowl announces their new mascot Prince Cheddward
 Cdixon11
spacer Wait til they find out Prince Cheddarwad
 Row86®
spacer Re: TNET: It's getting cheesy: Cheez-It Bowl announces their new mascot Prince Cheddward
 LCTiger97
spacer Re: TNET: It's getting cheesy: Cheez-It Bowl announces their new mascot Prince Cheddward
 TigerzzRoar®
spacer Re: TNET: It's getting cheesy: Cheez-It Bowl announces their new mascot Prince Cheddward
 TigerKAT84
spacer I bet he woke up feeling the cheesiest****
 mrmatt
