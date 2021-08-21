Georgia's Smart says Bulldogs roster should be "full tilt" for Clemson

Brandon Rink by Staff Writer -

Let the (mind) games begin.

News of injuries and players being out of No. 5 Georgia's camp practices has been coming out of Athens left and right this August, but Bulldogs head coach Kirby Smart expects all to be well come Sept. 4 in Charlotte against No. 2 Clemson (7:30 p.m. ET/ABC).

Just this week, multiple reports stated that projected starters in sophomore tight end Darnell Washington (foot) and junior defensive back Tykee Smith (foot) were estimated to be out "at least three weeks" and "highly unlikely" to play against Clemson.

Expected impact-transfer receiver Arik Gilbert is still not practicing as of Saturday's latest scrimmage for what Smart described as "personal issues."

When asked about Gilbert and more Bulldogs' return, Smart gave an optimistic outlook.

"We are hopeful to get all of those guys back soon. That is the plan with really all of the guys that are injured- we don't have an injury where there are guys out for a long amount of time," Smart told reporters Saturday. "We are hopeful to get all of those guys back, I mean every one of them are day-to-day- I mean some of the guys you mentioned can practice now and are practicing. Each one is a different situation but I expect to be full tilt when Clemson comes, when it comes time to play them.

"We had more guys today than we did at the last scrimmage, we are in a good position."

Projected starting receivers Kearis Jackson and Jermaine Burton were among that group back Saturday.

"Jermaine (Burton) and Kearis (Jackson) both went today and practiced," Smart said. "We're pretty much full load there at wide receiver. Those guys all got to practice, compete and get better. It was good to have Jermaine out there because he had missed some time in our camp and spring practice as well."

Also on Smart's mind is a full campus now and managing the effect of the pandemic within his team.

"With classes going back to full measure, our campus is as crowded as it ever has been," he said. "There are more people on our campus than there ever has been. So the efficiency for our players in terms of getting to class, being on busses, interacting with the student population that has a different vaccination rate than our team is a concern. It worries me because our guys are exposed to that. We're trying to do everything we can to not expose them to any greater risk, and allow them to go to class. They have to go to class. We can't put every kid on the team in online classes. We're trying to minimize those risks as much as we can, educate our players, and try to stay healthy in terms of Covid."

Smart on scrimmage

"I thought we had a really productive second scrimmage. It was not as hot. It was a little bit overcast. It wasn't nearly as hot as last week. We were able to complete the scrimmage and get everything we needed to do. We had around 120 or 130 snaps, and both our ones and twos had right at 50 or 50-plus, and then the threes got another 20 or 30 of those snaps. The offense did a little better job this time. We had more explosive plays, some good opening drives. Defensively, we started with the tackle. I thought we actually tackled better in the last scrimmage than we did in this scrimmage, which is not usually the way it goes. The more you tackle the better you get at it. We struggled a little bit with that today, so I think it's really something we can work on, hone in on. All in all, I'm pleased with the scrimmage, but we have some communication things we can work on, getting plays in on time on both sides of the ball, special teams. That stuff probably wasn't as good as the last scrimmage, so we have to figure those things out. I was excited about the way guys competed. Today kind of ends what I consider to be our camp. We've gone inside more this camp than we ever have before, some by NCAA rules and some by choice, but I'm pleased with where our guys are. I'm pleased with the attitude they've had. We're going to take the day off tomorrow and some of Monday and get back to work Tuesday."

On their offensive identity

"I think some of that is dictated by who the defense is. We want to dictate to the defense what we do, but, at the same time, some of what they do matters. Every defense we play will be different. There will be three-down fronts, four-down fronts. There will be big, small, experience in this level, experience in that level. We want to take advantage of what they give us. We can identify what we need to work on, but we're just trying to figure out who the best football players are, not who can read the signal the best and go execute. We're trying to figure out who the best football players are, and that has been our intent in the two scrimmages, not to go out and trick the defense. We're going out to play fundamental defense. Now, it will become a little more scheme because we need to figure out exactly what each guy can do and what he does well and who we want to become."

On a shuffling offensive line

"We have really settled in with the five that have been getting reps with the ones. We just rotate to get depth and just to rotate guys around. There is still a good competition at tackle, there is a good competition going on at center. When Warren (Erickson) has been healthy to practice since his return from his injury, so he has been able to practice some and things. Then (Justin) Shaffer and Tate (Ratledge) have been the primary at guard, but we have shuffled some guys around at guard to get them in there. I feel good about our depth within our offensive line, we still have time to determine who the starting five will be in terms of the tackles. It is not like not like we are out there doing musical chairs. I mean they play 20 plays one way and they might play another 20 the other way just to give you the best guys on the field."

