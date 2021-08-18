Report: Two Georgia starters "highly unlikely" to face Clemson due to injury

Two likely Georgia starters are expected to miss the Bulldogs' opener with Clemson on Sept. 4, per a Georgia 247Sports report.

Sophomore tight end Darnell Washington (6-7 265) and junior defensive back Tykee Smith (5-10 198) suffered apparent foot injuries in Tuesday's practice, and the 247Sports report estimates they are "out at least three weeks" and it is "highly unlikely" they play in the opener, as the Clemson-Georgia game would happen in that timetable. The Athletic's Bruce Feldman confirmed the report as well Wednesday.

Georgia head coach Kirby Smart released a statement later on Wednesday seeming to dispute the reports:

“They are both undergoing treatment and have an excellent prognosis. Their status is day to day.”

Smith was named a first-team All-American at West Virginia last season and earned freshman All-American honors in 2019. He has four interceptions over 22 games.

Washington made seven starts last year and totaled seven catches for 166 yards, including three in the Peach Bowl win over Cincinnati.

SOURCE: Georgia TE Darnell Washington and DB Tykee Smith both sustained foot injuries at practice and are out indefinitely and are doubtful to play in the Bulldogs opener against #Clemson. — Bruce Feldman (@BruceFeldmanCFB) August 18, 2021

Kirby Smart on Tykee Smith and Darnell Washington injuries: “They are both undergoing treatment and have an excellent prognosis. Their status is day to day.” #GoDawgs — Brandon Marcello (@bmarcello) August 18, 2021