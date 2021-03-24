Georgia standout receiver tears ACL

Tony Crumpton by Assoc. Editor -

Tough news to report. Georgia standout receiver George Pickens suffered a torn ACL injury during Tuesday's practice. “The good news is that the MRI showed it to be an isolated injury with no other structures involved,” UGA head coach Kirby Smart said in a statement. “George is a hard worker. I know he will bring the same work ethic to rehab that he shows in practice every day.” No date has been set yet on the surgery and the team expects a full recovery. Pickens had 36 receptions for 513 yards and six touchdowns last season. He caught 92.5 percent of catchable targets with only three drops in 2020. According to PFF, he was their fourth-ranked receiver in the country returning in 2021.

Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint and Justin Robinson are the two back-ups that will replace Pickens while he is out.

Clemson and Georgia will face off against each other in a must-see matchup on September 4.