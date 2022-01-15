Breaking: Clemson DE announces return for 2022 season

Clemson defensive end Xavier Thomas announced Saturday that he will be returning for the 2022 season.

"It is truly a blessing to have an opportunity for the 2022 NFL Draft. However, I am very aware of my potential, and there is A LOT more work to do...LET'S RUN IT BACK. Enjoy the show, Xavier Thomas."

In 2021, Thomas earned third-team All-ACC honors from the league and second-team from Pro Football Focus with 27 tackles (5.5 for loss), 3.5 sacks, two forced fumbles and a pass breakup in 476 snaps over 12 games (10 starts).

"I would first like to thank God for allowing me to even be in this position," Thomas said. "Also a big thanks to my coaches, teammates, and family for supporting me to help bounce back from a huge setback year of adversity in 2020.

"In 2021, it looked to everyone as if I was playing my best ball. To me, knowing what I am capable of and my ability, that wasn't even half of my best."

Thomas was limited to seven games (one start) in the 2020 season after COVID and other sickness held him back, totaling 11 tackles (four for loss) with 3.5 sacks and a forced fumble in 119 snaps.

He was a freshman All-American as a reserve in 2018 with 43 tackles (10.5 for loss), 3.5 sacks and two pass breakups over 304 snaps in 15 games.