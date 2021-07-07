Top TE target loved playing with Clemson commits at The Opening

Jake Pierce by Recruiting Reporter -

One of the nation’s top prospects in the 2022 class was a big target for Clemson quarterback commit Cade Klubnik during The Opening, and the 4-star remains one of the major targets left for the Clemson staff in the ’22 recruiting class.

Oscar Delp was on the receiving end of multiple throws from Klubnik over the weekend, giving Clemson coaches and fans a glimpse of what could be if Delp decides to suit up for the Tigers in the upcoming years. At 6-5, 220-pounds, the 4-star from Cumming (GA) West Forsyth is ranked as one of the top tight ends in the nation, currently ranked as the No. 2 tight end and No. 80 player overall in the 247Sports rankings for the ’22 class. Delp was most recently on-campus at Clemson during the Dabo Swinney football camp for an unofficial visit on June 3rd, and the 4-star plans on making a return trip to Clemson for the All In Cookout.

Delp concluded his time at The Opening by winning the 7-on-7 tournament championship as teammates with Klubnik, Clemson commit Adam Randall, and Clemson target Trevor Etienne. The connection with Klubnik is something that Delp can see potentially carrying over to their collegiate careers.

“We definitely had a good connection this weekend,” Delp told TigerNet of playing with Klubnik. “We connected on a lot of plays and it’s definitely something that could carry over. It was awesome just to compete against those guys that you are going to see at the next level, and may be teammates with. It’s always good competing with the best in the country. A bunch of NFL guys were there sharing tips, like Stefon Diggs and Jarvis Landry. Kind of just giving route running tips, so it’s super cool to learn from those guys.”

The Clemson staff continues to focus in on making Delp a part of the ’22 class, and the future Clemson quarterback has also contributed to Delp’s recruitment.

“Just that we could all be great together at the next level,” Delp said of the message from Klubnik. “We’ve already met multiple times and kind of had a relationship, and I think this trip really grew that because we got to spend a lot of time together. It would definitely be cool playing together at the next level.”

Delp has made it known that there are five schools that have separated themselves from the pack in his recruitment, with Clemson, Georgia, Florida, Michigan, and South Carolina emerging as the leaders for Delp. Delp has made visits to all of those schools, and the 4-star tight end is now taking the time to analyze everything he’s seen from those programs.

“It’s definitely those five that I am talking to the most and that are recruiting me the hardest,” Delp said. “Those are the five that are kind of separating right now. I’m kind of just taking a step back from everything and just seeing how everything feels to me after the visits that I just took.”

Delp plans on being in attendance for Clemson’s All In cookout, and the Tigers hope to make another strong impression as Delp gets closer to a decision. What does Delp like about Clemson and his other contenders?

“I’ve got a good relationship with all of the coaches at Clemson,” he said. “I really like the campus. It’s a winning atmosphere, and that’s something I want to be a part of in college is winning. They know how to practice, win, and develop players.”

On Georgia: “Coach (Todd) Hartley really develops the tight ends and they are close to home. I really like the atmosphere in Athens. And I think Coach (Todd) Monken is going to do something with this offense and really use the tight ends.”

Florida: “Coach (Tim) Brewster develops tight ends better than anyone I know, or anyone that I’ve heard of. And everything they did with Kyle Pitts really shows that they know how to get the tight end the ball and use them in their offense.

Michigan: “The academics there speak for themselves. It’s a very good school. I like Ann Arbor a lot, and I was really blown away by the campus. And everything they do with the tight end position, as well, and the opportunity to play early.”

South Carolina: “The fan base is super, super strong. They are tweeting stuff at me every five minutes. There’s really some opportunity there to play early and make a name for myself there and be that guy. And I can get the ball a lot.”

Delp does not plan on using his official visits during the upcoming season, and he will use the next few weeks to really get a feel for which school feels like the right place for the elite tight end.

“Just that gut feeling that I’m going to get in the next couple of weeks of that school that really sticks out to me, and just knowing in my heart that’s where I want to be,” Delp said of what he is focusing on currently during his recruitment. “I’m just going to play it by feel. The sooner the better, but I’m not exactly sure when. It’s really just going to come down to when I know I’m ready.”