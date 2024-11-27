Top OL prospect Maxwell Riley nearing decision after Death Valley visit

One of Clemson’s major targets in the 2026 class was in Death Valley last Saturday, and the 4-star prospect could be nearing a decision soon. Avon Lake (OH) offensive tackle Max Riley was in attendance for Clemson’s 51-14 victory over The Citadel, his first gameday visit to Clemson since last season for the North Carolina game. Riley named his top seven schools in June, with Clemson joined by Alabama, Ohio State, Michigan State, Oklahoma, Missouri, and Florida State. Listed at 6-5, 280-pounds, Riley has been a focus for Clemson offensive line coach Matt Luke for the ’26 recruiting cycle. Riley spent time on his visit catching up with Luke and head coach Dabo Swinney, and Swinney echoed the point that Riley is a priority for the Tigers in next year’s class. “The visit went really well. I got to spend quite a bit of time with coach Luke and coach Swinney,” Riley told TigerNet. “Coach Swinney emphasized the point that I’m a priority for them.” Riley has now taken gameday visits to Ohio State, Michigan State, and Clemson during the 2024 season. Riley’s top seven schools continue to be in consideration for his commitment, and a decision could come in the next few months for the 4-star tackle. “I’m hoping at some point in January or February,” Riley said of a possible commitment. “I think Alabama along with the rest of my final seven that I put out in June are still in it. I’d say Clemson, Ohio State, and Michigan State are the ones recruiting me the hardest.” After taking visits to a few of his contenders and continuing to learn more about each program, Riley is focusing in on which school will be the best fit and if that will mean leaving the state of Ohio. “Some things I will be looking at mainly are the culture of the program, faith base, academics, strength program, and how I fit in the offense,” Riley said. “I think staying close to home could be a factor if I’m deciding between two schools, but in general I’m willing to go wherever.” Luke’s record with offensive linemen speaks for itself from his time at Ole Miss and Georgia. Riley has the versatility to play all five positions on the offensive line, and Luke has made sure to mention that Riley could do just that. “Coach Luke mentioned on my visit over the summer that I could probably play anywhere,” he said. “His starting tackles at Georgia were 6’3 and 6’4, so he’s a big believer in if you can play, then you can play. When I finish up my high school career I will have played tackle, guard, center, and tight end.” Riley is currently rated as a four-star and the No. 69 player overall in the 247Sports ’26 class rankings. Listed as the No. 7 offensive tackle in his class, Riley was named a MaxPreps All-American and a first-team offensive lineman in the state of Ohio last season. Had a great time at Clemson this weekend! @CoachMattLuke @carson_cramer @CoachGRiley. @coachkostelnik @CoachLowe212 @BobBrickley @Tylerbeckman11 @DaleRodick pic.twitter.com/wXJApdrNpX — Maxwell Riley (@bigmax2026) November 24, 2024 Junior Season Highlights

T/G/TE/DT/DE

200+ career pancakes

93% season grade-out

11 games played

Grateful to play the game that I love with my brothers. https://t.co/WpYQhNuktD — Maxwell Riley (@bigmax2026) November 4, 2024

