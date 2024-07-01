Our list isn’t simply the best ten players on the roster but those who either have big shoes to fill or the potential to launch Clemson into a spot to contend.

On to No. 5 in the countdown, defensive tackle DeMonte Capehart:

5) Demonte Capehart - Graduate Senior (Defensive Tackle)

Grayson Mann

If Clemson hopes to dominate on the defensive line this season, one rising star must continue their upward trajectory.

Most of the focus on the defensive line will be drawn to Peter Woods and TJ Parker, but Capehart’s production will be just as important.

Capehart burst onto the scene with a breakout campaign in 2023, logging 15 tackles, five for loss, one sack, and a forced fumble in 12 games.

Most of Capehart’s Clemson journey has been marred with injuries, but it has been nothing but production when the veteran tackle has found his way onto the field.

For most of Capehart’s career, he’s played second fiddle to players like Tyler Davis and Ruke Orhorhoro. Both have moved on to the NFL, giving him the strongest chance to maximize his talent with added playing time.

Staying healthy will be the key for Capehart, and the Tigers will need a steady hand within the trenches to continue to grow as a player.

People who Chase after their dreams they’re hungry I’ve been starving Statement Ye4r💯 pic.twitter.com/A2ZRHWXXSL — Demonte Capehart (@CapehartDemonte) April 16, 2024

David Hood

It’s Cape’s time.

Capehart has been patient, and he’s waited his turn. But he’s also grown, especially with his maturity. And there’s something to be said for a player finally figuring things out. Fans want players to perform at a high level right away, but it takes some guys longer than it does others.

Capehart finally put it together at the end of last season and was almost unblockable against Georgia Tech, North Carolina, and South Carolina. Watching those games, you realized he was on an upward trajectory.

Head coach Dabo Swinney noticed.

“Grown man. I mean, got a bright, bright future,” Swinney said. “You don’t come across many human beings like big Cape. He’s just putting it together, he’s figuring it out.”

Swinney credited defensive tackles coach Nick Eason with the job he’s done with Capehart.

“He’s going to be a great one,” Swinney said. “He’s explosive. He’s learned how to use his body. He’s really learned the game, and like I said, he’s got a lot of great days ahead of him. If the good Lord keeps that kid healthy, he’s got a bright future. Everybody’s looking for guys like him.”

