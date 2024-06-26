Ten Most Important Tigers in 2024: Wide receivers TJ Moore and Bryant Wesco

Who are the most important Tigers to making a Playoff run happen? We're assembling the ten players key to a Clemson resurgence this season. Our list isn’t simply the best ten players on the roster but those who either have big shoes to fill or the potential to launch Clemson into a spot to contend. Here’s the third of our top ten, which is actually a freshman duo: 8) Bryant Wesco and TJ Moore - Freshmen (Wide Receiver) Grayson Mann Reinforcements are on the way. Garrett Riley’s offense is adding some serious firepower in 2024. Bryant Wesco and TJ Moore both committed to Clemson last June, with fans excited about the prospect of how both fit into the offensive scheme. Both wideouts are considered to be at the top of the class of 2024, not just as receivers but as a whole. These two are a package deal, ironically committing on the same day. They also rank the same on this list, holding equal importance to what they can contribute from the fall. Wesco and Moore’s contributions will undoubtedly be needed in the fall, but there’s also evidence of freshman receivers producing early for the Tigers. Clemson has seen a freshman receiver step up to the plate in the last three seasons in a big way. In 2021, Beaux Collins was a bright spot for a struggling offense, recording 31 catches for 407 yards and three scores. The following year, it was Antonio Williams who caught fire early. Williams caught 56 passes for 607 yards, leading the team in those two categories. Tyler Brown continued this trend with a special first year of his own. Brown logged 52 catches for 532 yards, including a highlight grab against Georgia Tech amid a late-season win streak.

If the Tigers can get quality production from their highly sought-after prospects early, the quality of Clemson’s offense will certainly improve.

We heard about Wesco during spring practice, and there were glimpses of his talent in the media’s limited viewing windows. His peers raved about him, and his coaches smiled while talking about his talent.

Wesco built on his reputation with a big day in the spring game, hauling in three of his five targets for 26 yards and this outstanding over-the-shoulder touchdown grab from fellow freshman Trent Pearman.

Head coach Dabo Swinney was impressed.

“You get these guys in here as freshmen, you never really know exactly where they are till you start coaching them, and some guys, you come in, and you see the talent right away, but maybe the maturity and even the commitment is not quite where it needs to be,” Swinney said. “He’s a kid, from day one, the commitment is above the talent and it just drives everything. He’s very conscientious, he can take things from the meeting rooms to the practice field."

Moore has just arrived, but he stole the show in a showcase game in January. As a gifted route runner, Moore prefers to let his play do the talking, and he will receive the opportunity to show what he can do in August camp. Yes, the Tigers finally have some depth at wide receiver, and the health of guys like Adam Randall, Cole Turner, Antonio Williams, Troy Stellato, and Brown will play a factor in how much and how soon the kids play. But if they are both as advertised, the coaches will find a way to get them on the field.

