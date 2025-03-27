Clemson guard enters transfer portal

The former Air Force transfer played in 32 games this season after redshirting last year. He averaged 14 minutes per game with 4.1 points and a 37.3% 3-point rate.

He has a 38.8% career 3-point rate but connected on just two tries in 12 attempts this postseason.

Heidbreder is a fifth Clemson portal entry, joining scholarship players Asa Thomas, Chauncey Wiggins and Del Jones and walk-on Jackson Roberts.