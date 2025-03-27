Clemson guard enters transfer portal

|
Clemson guard Jake Heidbreder enters transfer portal
6 hours ago- -
Jake Heidbreder is the latest Clemson transfer portal departure.
The former Air Force transfer played in 32 games this season after redshirting last year. He averaged 14 minutes per game with 4.1 points and a 37.3% 3-point rate. He has a 38.8% career 3-point rate but connected on just two tries in 12 attempts this postseason. Heidbreder is a fifth Clemson portal entry, joining scholarship players Asa Thomas, Chauncey Wiggins and Del Jones and walk-on Jackson Roberts.
The former Air Force transfer played in 32 games this season after redshirting last year. He averaged 14 minutes per game with 4.1 points and a 37.3% 3-point rate.
He has a 38.8% career 3-point rate but connected on just two tries in 12 attempts this postseason.
Heidbreder is a fifth Clemson portal entry, joining scholarship players Asa Thomas, Chauncey Wiggins and Del Jones and walk-on Jackson Roberts.
Upgrade Your Experience!
Unlock premium boards and exclusive features (e.g. ad-free) by upgrading your account today.Upgrade Now!