Clemson guard enters transfer portal

Clemson guard Jake Heidbreder enters transfer portal
Brandon Rink Brandon Rink - Assoc. Editor / Staff Writer - 6 hours ago

Jake Heidbreder is the latest Clemson transfer portal departure.

The former Air Force transfer played in 32 games this season after redshirting last year. He averaged 14 minutes per game with 4.1 points and a 37.3% 3-point rate.

He has a 38.8% career 3-point rate but connected on just two tries in 12 attempts this postseason.

Heidbreder is a fifth Clemson portal entry, joining scholarship players Asa Thomas, Chauncey Wiggins and Del Jones and walk-on Jackson Roberts.

