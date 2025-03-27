Scrimmage report: Adams and Smith two standouts as Swinney brings the smoke

CLEMSON – Head coach Dabo Swinney is so locked in on spring practice and his football team that he didn’t notice the smoky conditions hovering around campus or about the fires at nearby Table Rock and Persimmon Ridge. Swinney said the only smoke he knows about is what he brought to Wednesday’s stadium scrimmage. The Tigers practiced for two hours inside Death Valley, and Swinney said he didn’t even notice the layer of smoke on campus. “I didn't notice if there was smoke. Well, I had no idea,” Swinney said post-scrimmage. “I brought some smoke today, but I didn't know. I brought the smoke. Give me a microphone and it gets heated. If there is a football team to coach, there's usually something to talk about.” He said quarterback Cade Klubnik bounced back and didn’t think Klubnik was bad before – he just relishes the chance to yell at the senior. “He's good. He bounced back. I mean he wasn't terrible,” Swinney said. “He's had a really good spring. I didn't think he was as sharp as he needed to be in that first scrimmage. It was just a couple things that I just expect of him at this stage. Two years ago, I might not have said anything, but at this point, he's got to be a coach on the field for us. But he knew it. It's not like he doesn't know it, but anytime you get an opportunity to yell at some of those guys, it's great. He doesn’t give you a lot of opportunity, so take advantage of it when you get a chance to really coach the best players hard.” *Swinney said transfer wide receiver Tristan Smith has caught his eye this spring. "He just catches your eye because he's long. Some guys are big but they don't use their body to play big. He can do that,” Swinney said. "He's flashed all spring and his confidence has grown." Swinney went on to say that the Tigers have six dudes at wideout, and that Tyler Brown made several great plays Monday and Bryant Wesco made a play against Avieon Terrell that he wouldn’t have made last spring. *Running backs Adam Randall and Gideon Davidson continue to impress, while David Eziomume had his best day Wednesday. *Swinney continues to rave about freshman defensive tackle Amare Adams. In the absence of Champ Thompson, DeMonte Capehart and Stephiylan Green, Adams has earned a ton of reps. “He’s gotten a ton of reps, and what we’ve seen is, he is going to help us,” Swinney said. “He’s big and he moves people and he knows how to win. He can destruct blocks. He’s twitchy and he’s smart. That’s what it is.” *Transfer defensive end Will Heldt has been as advertised, and registered a sack Wednesday. "He looks like he's been here four years,” Swinney said. “He looks exactly like I thought he should look." *Clemson’s injuries have led to a new-look offensive line. Protecting Klubnik’s blind side Wednesday were freshman Brayden Jacobs at left tackle and left guard Ronan O’Connell. "There's T.J. Parker," Swinney said he told Jacobs. "Go get him." Swinney said Jacobs was exposed early but settled in and acquitted himself well.

