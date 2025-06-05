National analyst makes prediction on Clemson WR production in 2025

Brandon Rink Assoc. Editor / Staff Writer ·

The prediction is easy enough to agree with, but it has a ripple effect for Clemson's 2025 season. On3 college football analyst J.D. PicKell predicts that Clemson will feature two All-ACC wide receivers out of a corps that includes Antonio Williams, Bryant Wesco, T.J. Moore and Tyler Brown. With that kind of production, PicKell sees an impact for this season and beyond. "If you have dudes on the outside, you're going to compete for some postseason hardware, and Clemson has that," he said. As he references in the video below, Clemson last landed multiple All-ACC reps (official conference team honors) in 2020 with Amari Rodgers (first) and Cornell Powell (third). In the Tigers' ACC title era under Dabo Swinney (2011-on), Clemson also had two on the 2018 (Tee Higgins, 2nd; Hunter Renfrow, 3rd), 2017 (Renfrow and Deon Cain on the third team), 2016 (Mike Williams, first; Artavis Scott, third) and 2014 (Scott and Williams, second team). Watch more below: Subscribe to our channel for exclusive content and updates!

Video description: Can Clemson football return to elite form through its wide receiver room in 2025? On3’s J.D. PicKell makes the bold prediction that two Clemson wideouts will earn All-ACC honors this season. With explosive talent, improved quarterback play, and a renewed offensive identity under Garrett Riley, the Tigers are poised to get back to their standard. Who are the breakout names to know? How will this impact Clemson’s ACC title hopes and playoff path? Full breakdown and insight right here.

