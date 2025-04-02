BREAKING
McClendon appeared in 24 games this season, shooting 36.1 percent from the field. (Photo: Isaiah Downing / Imagn Images)

Clemson showing interest in Mountain West guard Will McClendon
Grayson Mann - 2 hours ago

Clemson's portal search takes it to the West Coast.

San Jose State guard Will McClendon, who averaged 12 points per game for the Spartans, has several programs courting him for his services.

Oklahoma State, TCU, Dayton, and Murray State are among the schools interested in him.

McClendon appeared in 24 games this season, shooting 36.1 percent from the field.

He played in 60 games with four starts at UCLA previously.

