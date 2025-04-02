|
Clemson showing interest in Mountain West guard Will McClendon
Clemson's portal search takes it to the West Coast.
San Jose State guard Will McClendon, who averaged 12 points per game for the Spartans, has several programs courting him for his services. Oklahoma State, TCU, Dayton, and Murray State are among the schools interested in him. McClendon appeared in 24 games this season, shooting 36.1 percent from the field. He played in 60 games with four starts at UCLA previously. San Jose State transfer Will McClendon has heard from the following schools - per his agent Jack Greer of @nxtsportsagency
Oklahoma State
TCU
Clemson
Seton Hall
Utah
George Mason
Murray State
LMU
Dayton
