The real football can’t come soon enough. Slowly but surely, we approach the coveted dates on the calendar that signify football season is upon us. But for now, what do we do with that time? Clemson is heading into an interesting spot this season. It looks to end a three-year drought without a College Football Playoff appearance. Who are the most important Tigers to making that happen? Our list isn’t simply the best ten players on the roster but those who either have big shoes to fill or the potential to launch Clemson into a spot to contend. Here’s the second of our top ten: 9) Sammy Brown - Freshman (Linebacker) Grayson Mann Once again, Clemson will have to rely on its freshman talent to produce early in a big way. Brown was widely considered one of the best players at his position and in the country. Scouts have raved over Brown’s intelligence and athleticism, his ability to read the field, and to make the right play when the situation called for it. In his senior year, Brown recorded 153 tackles, 12 for loss, three blocked kicks, and two interceptions. He also dominated on the offensive end, playing running back, rushing for over 2,289 yards and recording 36 touchdowns. When it comes to 2024, Brown will likely be asked to fill the shoes of Jeremiah Trotter Jr. almost immediately. Trotter, who will now play on Sundays for the Philadelphia Eagles, had quite the career for the Tigers. Trotter registered 202 tackles (29.5 for loss), 13 sacks, 13 pass breakups, three forced fumbles, and four interceptions. In his 26 consecutive starts as a linebacker for Clemson, he became the sixth Butkus Award finalist in program history. Brown’s new co-star on the front seven, Barrett Carter, has already sung the young freshman’s praises. “The kid is special,” Carter said. “He’s gifted. He’s hungry and eager to learn. He’s going to be special, but I’m really impressed with how smart he is.” For Brown, there are obviously big shoes to fill. Many believe he’s the prospect that can handle such a tall task from the very beginning. Brandon Rink Clemson has signed five 247Sports Composite 5-star linebackers in the Dabo Swinney era, and with Trotter moving on and a linebacker group beyond Carter that's still looking to carve its niche, it will be interesting to see when, where and how often Brown sees action. In that 5-star group, Carter didn't play a huge role in his debut year, however, logging 179 snaps and 26 tackles (one for loss) with a touchdown fumble recovery. Fellow 5-star Tony Steward had his freshman season cut short in 2011 with a torn ACL after playing in five games through mid-October, tallying five tackles in 36 snaps in that action. On the higher end of 5-star playing time, both Trenton Simpson (6.5) and Stephone Anthony (6) totaled at least six tackles for loss. Simpson tallied 32 tackles, four sacks and a forced fumble in 271 snaps, while Anthony posted 32 tackles also with two sacks, a pass breakup and two caused fumbles in 292 snaps. Linebacker feels like a tough position to break through for an early impact, but in the Wes Goodwin era at D-Coordinator, Wade Woodaz did play in all 14 games in 2022 with one start and 20 tackles (5.5 for loss), 1.5 sacks, three pass breakups, a forced fumble and a blocked punt over with 180 snaps from scrimmage. David Hood It’s not a question of if Brown will play. It’s a question of when. Early in the Tigers’ spring game – on the first offensive play for the Orange – Brown rushed off the edge, used his speed to beat the left tackle and sacked Cade Klubnik for a six-yard loss. Brown shined all day, with a game-high-tying eight tackles (six solo), a tackle for loss and a sack for the White team in its 27-12 loss to the Orange squad. “I mean, he’s a natural,” head coach Dabo Swinney said of Brown’s performance. The coaches will be cautious – Brown played both ways (and even punted) in high school, never leaving the field. He would drag defenders ten yards for a touchdown, run off the field to catch his breath during the kickoff, and then run back out to play defense. He never came off the field, and Swinney cautioned that Brown is still learning to play defense. “You’ve got to remember, this kid played every snap almost, both sides of the ball,” Swinney said. “So now, he’s getting exposed to a lot more defensively, and we’ve kept him at one spot all spring, really trying to just hone him in. I mean, he’s got the speed and the talent to really play wherever, but we’re just trying to really build a good foundation for him. “I know he’s glad that he was able to come in early and get a lot of this learning curve cut down a little bit, so now he can go attack the summer and fall camp, and hopefully by September, he can be in a position to help us.” He will play. He’s too good to keep off the field. The question is when. 10) Center Ryan Linthicum

