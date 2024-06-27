Ten Most Important Tigers in 2024: Cornerback Avieon Terrell

TigerNet Staff by

Who are the most important Tigers to making a Playoff run happen? We're assembling the ten players key to a Clemson resurgence this season. Our list isn’t simply the best ten players on the roster but those who either have big shoes to fill or the potential to launch Clemson into a spot to contend. Here’s the fourth edition of our top ten, which features a rising sophomore standout on defense: 7) Avieon Terrell - Sophomore (Cornerback) Grayson Mann Clemson’s lineage of lockdown corners has a potentially new yet familiar name. Seeing Terrell on the back of a Clemson jersey making plays certainly evokes memories of his brother AJ's pick-six that led to Clemson’s third national championship in program history. Avieon didn’t have a moment like his older brother in his freshman campaign, but he gave Clemson fans plenty to be excited about. In his 13 games, Terrell got the starting nod five times, recording 18 tackles, six pass deflections, and an interception. Terrell enjoyed the luxury of playing opposite Nate Wiggins, who held down the responsibilities of the lockdown corner. Wiggins finished his final season with the Tigers, recording 29 tackles, eight pass deflections, and two interceptions. With this list, Terrell slots here because of the importance of Clemson’s recent history with lockdown corners. The Tigers have sent players such as AJ Terrell, Mackensie Alexander, Wiggins, and Andrew Booth to the NFL. With Clemson’s front seven continuing to change with players like Jeremiah Trotter and Xavier Thomas heading to the pros, continuity in the secondary is essential. Terrell is only headed into his second year with five starts to his name, but a lot will be asked of him for Clemson to reach its desired goals.

David Hood

In my first conversation with Terrell after he arrived on campus, we discussed his style of play. He made it simple when he said, “I’m just a dog. I will do whatever it takes, and I’ll work as hard as I have to. There is no quit or give up in me.”

I wondered how much he would play last season, considering the Tigers went into the season with two established guys as the starters, but he started five of his 13 games played, and logged close to 400 snaps.

He has more experience than the other projected starter at corner - Shelton Lewis - and will be tasked with shutting down the opponents’ top guys weekly. Head coach Dabo Swinney thinks Terrell is up to the task.

“He is a kid that we knew early on, all the way back in camp, was going to be something special,” Swinney said. "He is one of those guys that you just knew would get better. He is very focused. He is just like his brother in that regard. He just goes about his business all the time, and he has a great attitude.”

10) Center Ryan Linthicum

9) Linebacker Sammy Brown

8) Freshman WRs TJ Moore and Bryant Wesco

Upgrade Your Account Unlock premium boards and exclusive features (e.g. ad-free) by upgrading your account today. Upgrade Now