Redshirts and snap counts: The latest numbers as November beckons

David Hood by Senior Writer -

Following any Clemson football game, messages flow through asking, “Did (insert name) play today?” We have the answers for you on who has played this season as we look at the snap counts through seven games. Yes, we all tend to watch what is going on around the football. Seeing who is going in and out of the game is secondary to pretty much everything else, so it’s always fun to go back and take a look at who is playing and the freshmen who will not redshirt. Note: Players can play in as many as four games and still redshirt. In August, the NCAA announced a blanket rule (17.11.6.2 Annual Exemptions) that will exempt postseason games from counting toward a player's four allotted games in a given season. The new rule went into effect immediately for the 2024 college football season. Let’s look at the freshmen first: LB Sammy Brown: Brown played only on special teams against Georgia but has played significant snaps in every game since. He had a high of 38 snaps against App State and tallied 37 the next week against NC State. He posted a low of seven against FSU but had 20 last week against Virginia. He has 132 on the season. TE Christian Bentancur: He is in line to redshirt. He played eight snaps against App St. but hasn’t appeared in any other games. WR T.J. Moore: Moore posted just eight snaps against Georgia and 22 against App St. but has seen those snaps increase in every game since, with a high of 52 at Wake Forest. He has 220 on the season. CB Tavoy Feagin: He is in line to redshirt. He had nine snaps against App St. and hasn’t appeared in any other games. DT Hevin Brown-Shuler: He is in line to redshirt. He played 13 snaps against App St. and 14 against NC State but hasn’t appeared in any other games. CB Corian Gipson: Gipson is in line to redshirt. He played six snaps against App St. and hasn’t appeared in any other games. S Ricardo Jones: No redshirt for Jones, who didn’t play against Georgia but has played in every other game, logging 72 snaps. He had 21 in the outing against Virginia. DE Darien Mayo: Still in line to redshirt, appearing in just two games, with eight snaps against App St. and 13 against NC State. WR Bryant Wesco: Wesco won’t redshirt, of course, logging 129 snaps over five games. He has missed the last two with a lower leg injury, but the coaches are hopeful he will return against Louisville. S Noah Dixon: In line to redshirt, with six snaps against NC State marking his lone appearance. DT Champ Thompson: On the redshirt track, with 15 snaps against App St. and five against Wake Forest in his two appearances. OL Elyjah Thurmon: His three snaps against Virginia marked is a fifth game played, so no redshirt. He’s logged 71 snaps, with a high of 31 against App St. RB David Eziomume: Should redshirt, with just 16 snaps over two games (nine against App St. and seven against NC State). OL Ronan O’Connell: Redshirt, with seven snaps logged against NC State marking his lone game action. CB Ashton Hampton: Hampton has appeared in every game, with 133 snaps and a high of 31 against App St. OL Mason Wade: Redshirt. He tallied 13 snaps against App St. and 16 against NC State in his two games. LB Drew Woodaz: Will redshirt. Had seven snaps against App St. OL Watson Young: Had knee surgery, hasn’t played. K Nolan Hauser: As Clemson’s starting kicker, has appeared in every game. LB C.J. Kubah-Taylor: Has one snap on the season, against App St., and is line to redshirt. S Joe Wilkinson: Logged three snaps against NC State for his only game action. In line to redshirt. OTHER NOTES: WR Tyler Brown has appeared in four games as he continues to rehab from TightRope surgery. If he doesn't play again in the regular season, he can redshirt and still play in the postseason if that's the decision. I thought RB Jarvis Green would play a bigger role, but he has just nine snaps over two games. Since Ronan Hanafin switched to safety, he had one snap against FSU, nine against Wake Forest and then 13 against Virginia. DE Zaire Patterson didn’t play in the first five games, but had nine snaps at Wake Forest and seven against Virginia.

