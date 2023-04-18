Over the limit currently, Tigers set to take scholarships away from former walk-ons

David Hood by Senior Writer -

GREENWOOD – Whenever the transfer portal opens, people wonder if Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney will use it to improve his roster. As the Tigers head into the summer, however, the scholarship numbers are three over the limit and may force the coaches to take scholarships away from former walk-ons. The transfer portal opened for business again recently, and during this period that runs through April 30, players will have the opportunity to enter their name in the mix to find a new spot for the fall (players just have to enter their name by April 30 and can sign on with a school closer to the season). However, teams also have to be at the 85-scholarship limit by August and Clemson currently sits at 88 scholarships. Swinney, at the Greenwood Prowl and Growl Tuesday night, told TigerNet that he is currently conducting exit interviews with his players and right now none have said they are leaving. “I started exit meetings a week or so ago and I think I have about 120 or so that I have to get through. I've gotten through most,” Swinney said. “I've got about 40 more to do in the next week or so. That is what my days are consumed with right now, just finding out where they are and what their plans are this summer. Right now, there is nothing that I know of.” Swinney said he feels like the Tigers do a good job of roster management, but the coaches didn’t count on so many seniors returning for a final season. “We didn't anticipate seven seniors coming back. I told Tyler Davis today, 'If you had told me this time last year that I would be meeting with you again, I would have said, sign me up for that.' Obviously, Sheridan (Jones) and JP (Jalyn Phillips) and Ruke (Orhorhoro) and (Will) Putnam and XT (Xavier Thomas) and (Justin) Mascoll and those guys coming back put us over,” he said. “We do a good job of managing our roster, but that put us over. Unfortunately, we always have a couple of walk-ons that deserve a scholarship sometimes you have one, and sometimes you have none and sometimes you have a couple. Last year we were able to put (Holden) Caspersen, the snapper on. He deserves it. “Hunter Helms, and then Domonique Thomas. Those are three guys that came here as walk-ons, and all of those guys we felt earned scholarships. But in a situation like this, that is where you would have to start. Who knows, though, what will happen? We have until August. Somebody may leave, I don't know. We've got a plan and we will be at 85 when we get to September.” As a former walk-on, Swinney feels for the players who might lose their scholarship but says that comes with the territory. “They all know. We tell them upfront. We can't guarantee you this next year but hopefully, we will be able to keep you on,” he said. “It's always a year-to-year thing. But it's different than when a guy signs with you out of high school. But even here, we have to have a pecking order. The last guy we would take off would be Hunter Helms. He is a very proven guy that is a leader for us, and that could play for us if we needed him to. He knows what to do. We just have to see how it works out. It is what it is. That is the life of a walk-on.”

Features Breaking Daily Digest