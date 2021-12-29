Live from the Cheez-It Bowl: Clemson vs. Iowa State

21:27

It totally looked like it tonight! Just like Will Swinney with 16 yards all season starting over Ngata. Yeah. I totally trust that! For the first time I doubt if the best is the standard. Blind cheerleader. The game plan was fla Ed on both sides of the ball all night. Not one pass attempt to the end zone. Routes are still archaic and simple. If you like 10 win seasons, we are on track! Lanning should have been Dabo’s choice. Why follow convention?! Proven coordinators have only won every championship in history. Since promoting within, we have one championship followed with multiple early exits to playoffs or missing the playoffs. Yeah. Right on track. I pray I’m wrong. I’m not optimistic for the first time in 10 years.