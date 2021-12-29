|
Live from the Cheez-It Bowl: Clemson vs. Iowa State
|2021 Dec 29, Wed 17:11-
WEDNESDAY, DEC. 29 • 5:45 P.M. ET (ESPN)
Camping World Stadium • ORLANDO, FL
CLEMSON: Depth Chart | Players Out | Roster | Schedule |
LIVE Game Photos
OneJedi®
21:33
So MANY time he had single high safety with one on one outside yet NEVER threw the ball in a 50/50 situation. Ever! DJ has to be the worst D1 Qb I have EVER seen. He was given too long to prove everyone wrong.
OneJedi®
21:30
Please explain how he was poorly utilized. I’ll grab some popcorn. He should have been pulled game three. Period. He doesn’t read the field. Doesn’t go through progressions-stares down one guy. He is the worst Qb to play the game. Prove me wrong.
OneJedi®
21:27
It totally looked like it tonight! Just like Will Swinney with 16 yards all season starting over Ngata. Yeah. I totally trust that! For the first time I doubt if the best is the standard. Blind cheerleader. The game plan was fla Ed on both sides of the ball all night. Not one pass attempt to the end zone. Routes are still archaic and simple. If you like 10 win seasons, we are on track! Lanning should have been Dabo’s choice. Why follow convention?! Proven coordinators have only won every championship in history. Since promoting within, we have one championship followed with multiple early exits to playoffs or missing the playoffs. Yeah. Right on track. I pray I’m wrong. I’m not optimistic for the first time in 10 years.
BrandonRink®
21:12
After a Clemson timeout to honor the seniors, the Tiger take a knee to win it 20-13, with Cheez-Its already spilled on the field for celebration.
RememberTheDanny
21:10
Mario Goodrich player of the game!
BrandonRink®
21:10
And on 4th and 2, Purdy scrambles but the ball is stripped by Mario Goodrich and recovered by Purdy back behind the line to gain. Clemson is going to win, 20-13, to reach 10 wins again.
BrandonRink®
21:07
Under a minute to go and facing 3rd-and-10, and Purdy completes it two yards short of the sticks. ISU has to call its last timeout with 39 seconds left.
larryh215®
21:04
We are awesome.
BrandonRink®
21:03
Iowa State takes over at its 11 with 1:52 to go and one timeout left, down 20-13.
RememberTheDanny
20:56
Big Play K.J.! Talk about a timely sack!
BrandonRink®
20:56
KJ Henry gets around the edge for a big sack to force the Cyclones punt. Time ticking toward 4 to go here, Clemson up 20-13, ball at the ISU 42.
BrandonRink®
20:55
Andrew Booth is not in and he does not have a helmet on him on the sideline it appears.
Owen Forr
20:54
If Clemson loses this game, DJ will be considered the biggest bust in CU history. He’ll be backup to Klubnik next season, and will pull out after four games, saying he was poorly utilized (which he has been).
He had better spend the off-season in the weight room, hopefully dropping 25 pounds.
He had better spend the off-season in the weight room, hopefully dropping 25 pounds.
BrandonRink®
20:54
Iowa State gets out of its end zone with a first down. Now at their 20.
BrandonRink®
20:49
Clemson has to punt after a personal foul sets the drive back. Will Spiers pins ISU at the 3.
larryh215®
20:44
Trust in the system. Promote from with in . We know what we are doing. LOL. It’s Fing Iowa St.
BrandonRink®
20:41
Clemson leads 20-13 after the 8-play and 63-yard drive from the Cyclones, 9:42 left here in Orlando.
BrandonRink®
20:40
And just like that, it's a one-score game. Iowa State 6-yard TD pass, 9:42 to go.
BrandonRink®
20:37
Iowa State calls its second timeout on 2nd and goal at the Clemson 6. 9:47 to go, Tigers lead 20-6.
BrandonRink®
20:35
Purdy scramble gets the ISU first down at the Clemson 18.
BrandonRink®
20:33
Roughing the passer is called on Clemson on the ISU trick play and ISU gets the ball at the Clemson 28.
ClemsonFan322
20:27
Great idea! Let’s throw it on 3rd & 3
BrandonRink®
20:26
Uiagalelei's third-down throw doesn't connect with Davis Allen and Clemson is forced to punt. ISU takes over at their 36 to end the third quarter. 20-6 Clemson.
BrandonRink®
20:22
Iowa State 45-yard FG is good and the Clemson lead is cut to 20-6 after the interception, 1:23 3rd.
RememberTheDanny
20:21
Great hustle by X.Thomas to get Purdy to throw the ball away.
BrandonRink®
20:19
Uiagalelei short-arms a pass and it is picked at the Clemson 28.
BrandonRink®
20:17
Henry jogs off the field now.
BrandonRink®
20:16
KJ Henry is still down after the last play.
BrandonRink®
20:15
Booth goes into the injury tent.
BrandonRink®
20:14
Andrew Booth is coming off the field with his helmet off after the last play.
BrandonRink®
20:12
Clemson leads 20-3. Goodrich was credited with an 18-yard INT return after an Iowa State player batted the deflected ball to him.
BrandonRink®
20:11
Mario Goodrich pick-six after a volleyball match breaks out in Camping World Stadium.
BrandonRink®
20:05
Clemson leads 13-3 with 4:54 left in the third quarter. The Tigers went 79 yards in 16 plays over 7:39 off the clock.
BrandonRink®
20:04
Will Shipley takes it 12 yards into the end zone for the game's first TD.
BrandonRink®
20:01
Uiagalelei keeper converts on third-and-short for seven yards to the ISU 12.
BrandonRink®
19:59
DJ Uiagalelei rush appears to get the conversion on fourth down and the refs bring out the chains to confirm it. At the ISU 28.
BrandonRink®
19:55
DJ Uiagalelei is pressured and his throw is juggling by Beaux Collins for an incredible catch in ISU territory.
BrandonRink®
19:53
Offside penalty shortens it from 3rd and 6 to 3rd and 1...and Will Shipley finds some yards to convert.
BrandonRink®
19:44
Clemson defense gets Iowa State off the field on the opening drive of the second half. Clemson takes over at its 21.
BrandonRink®
19:41
James Skalski came out of the half in a boot on his right leg. Keith Maguire in for him since the injury in the first half.
