Clemson announces players out against Iowa State
by - Assoc. Editor - 2021 Dec 29, Wed 16:28
EJ Williams is one of four players out of the Cheez-It Bowl
EJ Williams is one of four players out of the Cheez-It Bowl

Clemson will face off against Iowa State in the Cheez-It Bowl on Wednesday at 5:45 p.m. ET (ESPN).

The Tigers released their weekly availability report during pregame and the following players are not expected to be available for today’s game:

OL Mason Trotter, S Nolan Turner, CB Nate Wiggins, WR E.J. Williams.

Clemson also announced that acting tight ends coach Thomas Austin will be unavailable for today's bowl game but new tight ends coach Kyle Richardson will resume the role since his recovery from back surgery was faster than expected.

