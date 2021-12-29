Clemson announces players out against Iowa State

Tony Crumpton by Assoc. Editor -

Clemson will face off against Iowa State in the Cheez-It Bowl on Wednesday at 5:45 p.m. ET (ESPN).

The Tigers released their weekly availability report during pregame and the following players are not expected to be available for today’s game:

OL Mason Trotter, S Nolan Turner, CB Nate Wiggins, WR E.J. Williams.

Clemson also announced that acting tight ends coach Thomas Austin will be unavailable for today's bowl game but new tight ends coach Kyle Richardson will resume the role since his recovery from back surgery was faster than expected.

Clemson starting safety Nolan turner got off the bus with his foot in a boot and Clemson just announced he is not available to play in the Cheez-It Bowl. — TigerNet.com (@ClemsonTigerNet) December 29, 2021