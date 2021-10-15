|
Live from Carrier Dome: Clemson vs. Syracuse
|2021 Oct 15, Fri 17:58-
FRIDAY, OCT. 15 • CARRIER DOME • SYRACUSE, N.Y.
KICKOFF: 7:00 P.M. ET
TV: ESPN (Anish Shroff, Mike Golic Jr., Taylor McGregor)
RADIO: Clemson Athletic Network (Don Munson, Tim Bourret, Reggie Merriweather)
SERIES:
- OVERALL: Clemson leads series, 7-2
- HOME: Clemson leads series, 4-0
- ROAD: Clemson leads series, 3-1
- NEUTRAL: Clemson trails series, 0-1
- LAST MEETING: Oct. 24, 2020 (47-21, W)
- STREAK: Clemson, Won 3
PalmettoTiger07
23:00
4-2…did appreciate the utilization of the TE at the end of the 2nd quarter along with Ross’s 60” vert but would’ve liked a jet sweep or pop pass here and there
Doraltiger
22:52
Didn’t like Hatfield football then, don’t like it now.
a83tiger
22:51
May be Ugly but it's a win!
tigered1®
22:46
Ugly, ugly, UGLY.
BrandonRink®
22:42
Final: Clemson 17, Syracuse 14. The Tigers improve to 4-2 on the season. Clemson heads to Pitt next week.
BrandonRink®
22:41
Syracuse calls a timeout facing 4th and 1 with 43 seconds left...they will go for the tie and Andre Szmyt's 48-yarder is short and wide.
BrandonRink®
22:39
Syracuse calls its second timeout with 54 seconds left and facing 3rd and 2 at the Clemson 31. Shrader is 17-of-37 for 191 yards with a TD and an INT tonight.
BrandonRink®
22:38
Goodrich nearly picks off Shrader's first down pass from the Clemson 39.
BrandonRink®
22:36
Syracuse calls timeout (its first of the half) facing 4th and 7 with 2:21 to go at its 33 yard line...and it pays off. The Orange are at midfield with 2:08 left.
BrandonRink®
22:33
Alford is up and walks off the field on his own power.
BrandonRink®
22:32
Game paused after a rough landing on a near circus catch by Alford. He's still down on the Clemson sidelines.
BrandonRink®
22:31
Shrader connects on the run with Damien Alford for the 17 yards needed for a first down. Clock rolls toward 3 to go here.
BrandonRink®
22:29
Clemson calls a timeout after James Skalski spots something wrong with how they were defending that last play. Syracuse has 2nd and 15 at its 13 with 3:57 to go.
dwalters43
22:28
Face it fellow tigers. This team is incapable of improving on offense. It’s not going to happen. Pack it in and look to next year. Don’t understand the basic offense that is run now.
BrandonRink®
22:26
Uiagalelei targets Justyn Ross on third down but the throw isn't catchable. Syracuse gets the ball back at its 7 with 4:40 to go.
ClemsonFan322
22:26
#### Tony Elliot!
BrandonRink®
22:23
Carrier Dome getting loud for a big 3rd and 6 at the Tigers 41 yard-line. Clemson calls a timeout.
usarmyshreve®
22:21
Again another game where it will be a one score win or loss.
tigered1®
22:20
Why can’t we score like that? We used to be able to.
Doraltiger
22:17
Unreal … are we THAT team now?!?
BrandonRink®
22:16
Clemson 17, Syracuse 14, 7:18 to go in the Carrier Dome.
BrandonRink®
22:15
Shrader connects for a 62-yard TD pass to Trevor Pena to make it a one-score game again. The play is going under review now.
jba6ch®
22:13
BrandonRink®
22:10
BT Potter's 40-yard FG puts Clemson up 17-7 with 9:22 left in the fourth quarter.
Doraltiger
22:08
Offense seems to thrive on pace, speed of the game AND the running back.
BrandonRink®
22:05
Clemson hits a couple passes and is quickly past midfield. Uiagalelei connected with Beaux Collins for a 23-yard pass. Kobe Pace with the explosive run and the Tigers now have 1st and 10 at the Syracuse 28.
Doraltiger
22:03
My apologies Tigernet fans - dadgum phone had me re-posting like a bonehead.
Doraltiger
22:00
No offensive identity. Vanilla pudding at best, not even a few tapioca nuggets to get excited about.
BrandonRink®
21:59
Clemson keeps the Orange from doing anything and the ball goes right back to the Tigers. 11:53 left here, Clemson leads 14-7.
Doraltiger
21:57
Doraltiger
21:56
Doraltiger
21:56
Tommypine
21:54
Thankful the Syr QB sucks worse. So far
BrandonRink®
21:53
Clemson comes up short on third and short and punts once again. Syracuse ball at its 30 with 12:57 left, down by a touchdown. Clemson drops to 5-of-13 on third down.
Tommypine
21:51
If we don’t get decent yds on 1st down, we are double impotent
BrandonRink®
21:49
Syracuse has to punt right back and after a bobble from Will Brown, the Tigers will take over now at its 12.
Tommypine
21:48
Hanging by a thread
colemanfan
21:47
Great question
Edpry
21:46
Where is Andrew Booth?
BrandonRink®
21:45
Since the 19-yard TD connection with Ngata, Uiagalelei has one completion of 15-plus yards in 20 throws (for exactly 15 yards).
BrandonRink®
21:43
Uiagalelei's third down throw to Joseph Ngata is broke up and Clemson is forced to punt again. The Orange get the ball at their 45 with 11 seconds left in the third quarter. 14-7 Clemson. Uiagalelei is 18-of-28 for 136 yards tonight.
BrandonRink®
21:39
DJ Uiagalelei keeper gets Clemson out of its own end zone for a third down conversion.
BrandonRink®
21:37
Xavier Thomas puts on the pressure and Tyler Venables makes the play to force a Syracuse punt in Clemson territory. 14-7 Tigers, 3:09 3rd. The Orange pin Clemson on the punt to its 2.
cetiger99
21:36
Sorry for typos. Clemson is forcing me to drink to much.
cetiger99
21:33
We stink all the way around except for Venebles and the defense. Wake up Tigers. Jerez.
BrandonRink®
21:30
Uiagalelei targets Justyn Ross on third and 8 and they can't connect. Clemson punts for a fifth time tonight and it goes all wrong, giving Syracuse the ball at its 42.
BrandonRink®
21:23
Syracuse's drive stalls short of midfield after a couple first downs. Clemson ball back at its 16.
