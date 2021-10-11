Clemson-Syracuse depth charts released

TigerNet Staff by

Clemson heads to Syracuse for a 7 p.m. broadcast start Friday (ESPN).

The Tigers are coming off of a bye week after the 19-13 win over Boston College on Homecoming earlier this month.

Syracuse is playing the second game of a homestand after a 40-37 overtime home loss to Wake Forest.

Clemson's latest depth chart reflects some uncertainty on the offensive line with co-starters at both left (Paul Tchio or Marcus Tate) and right guard (Will Putnam or Matt Bockhorst), with Bockhorst also a co-starter at center with Hunter Rayburn.

Check out both depth charts below: