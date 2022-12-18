Klubnik puts the tornado in the past, now ready to let it fly

David Hood by Senior Writer -

CLEMSON – Cade Klubnik left the tornado behind in the spring, and navigated some rough waters during the fall but is now looking for smooth sailing in the last game of the season.

All weather comparisons aside, Klubnik has had a whirlwind of a freshman season. He enrolled back in January, participated in spring practice, stayed in Clemson to work out during the summer, put in hard work during fall camp, and thrilled the fans with an invigorating performance against Georgia Tech in the season opener.

There were fewer opportunities after that game, but he did come off the bench to replace starter DJ Uiagalelei against Syracuse and help lead the Tigers to a win. Despite his efforts against the Orange, however, Klubnik threw just three passes over the next four games, including not playing against South Carolina.

Klubnik took over as the Tigers’ starter after his MVP performance in the ACC Championship Game on Dec. 3. He came off the bench in the third series of the game and never looked back, as he completed 20-of-24 passes for 279 yards and a touchdown. He also ran for 30 yards and another score.

“Obviously, it just goes up another level,” Klubnik said after a practice earlier this week. “I think I kind of started doing that for the UNC game. I think my preparation does not really change, but the amount of intensity that I have in practice and on the field and stuff will go up a little bit.”

Klubnik now appears poised and ready to accept the challenge as the starter, a far cry from the whirlwind early days of spring practice.

“Spring ball, I was in a tornado,” Klubnik said. “Skills and drills over the summer helped so much. That was probably one of my best growing experiences since I have been here, other than the actual season. Dissecting defenses, that was super helpful. Going into fall camp, I felt more prepared than going into spring ball.”

Klubnik said he had one goal each week as he waited on his chance – get better every week and not waste any days.

“I feel like I got better every week, every day.,” he said. “And that's kind of been my goal since I got here - don't ever get satisfied with where I am in my process and just continue to try to get better every single day because I never know when my opportunity is going to come, whether that's three years from now or now I'm here. But that was kind of my mindset, was just try to get better every single day. Don't waste a day. I'm here. Why waste a day? So it's been really fun.”

One lesson he says he has learned? Don’t worry about making a mistake, just let it rip.

“I just had to let it rip. I just had to throw it,” Klubnik said. “I was too hesitant at times. I had to trust my throws. That is one thing DJ taught me was to just let it fly. Just make the throw. Just play free.”