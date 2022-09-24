Instant Analysis: Tigers in a fight with Wake at the half

Nikki Hood by Staff Writer -

WINSTON-SALEM, NORTH CAROLINA – As expected, Clemson is in a dogfight in Winston-Salem.

The Tigers jumped out to a 14-0 first-quarter lead, but penalties and bad play from the secondary allowed the Demon Deacons back in the game. Thanks to a late drive, the Tigers lead 20-14 at intermission.

PLAYER OF THE HALF: DJ Uiagalelei continues to get better and better every week. The junior quarterback started the game 7-for-7 for 104 yards and two touchdowns. Even more impressive than the perfect start was the fact that Uiagalelei was going through his progressions, throwing the ball on time, placing the ball where only his receiver or tight end could make the catch, and make good decisions in the running game.

Uiagalelei finished the half 14-of-22 for 192 yards and two touchdowns.

STAT OF THE HALF: Clemson ran 47 plays for 309 yards in the first half, while Wake Forest ran just 26 for 129 yards. The Tigers also held the ball three times as long as the Demon Deacons, picked up 15 first downs, and converted 8-of-12 on third down.

WHAT’S WORKING FOR THE TIGERS:

*Offense – For most of the first half, Clemson’s offense clicked better than it has during most of the first part of the season. Uiagalelei was making plays both with his arm and legs, the running backs were finding holes, the offensive line was giving Uiagalelei time, and the wide receivers were making plays. Seven players registered a catch in the first half.

Jake Briningstool – who we heard a lot about during fall camp – was involved early. He had three catches on four targets for 50 yards and a touchdown.

*Third down – Clemson was 8-for-12 on third down while Wake Forest was 1-for-5.

*Wake Forest one dimensional – Clemson’s defense made Wake Forest one-dimensional in the first half and took away any ability the Demon Deacons had to run the ball. Three Wake Forest rushers combined for 10 yards on 11 carries.

WHAT’S NOT WORKING FOR THE TIGERS: Penalties played a huge part of the first half for Clemson’s defense. Not only were the Tigers flagged seven times, but most were for 15 yards totaling 85 yards. The flags kept Wake Forest drives alive and the defense on the field.

Much like last week against Louisiana Tech, Clemson’s defense was prone to giving up the big play. Freshman defensive back Toriano Pride, Jr. gave up a 30-yard completion to set up Wake Forest’s second touchdown.

WHAT THE TIGERS NEED TO DO WIN: Clemson has run it effectively in the first half, and that has set up the play-action pass in the passing game. The Tigers have the lead, now they need to keep running it. You have to love what Antonio Williams brings to the Clemson offense, so keep feeding him and the tight ends. The defense settled down after that first Wake scoring drive, getting consistent pressure on Wake quarterback Sam Hartman. The Demon Deacons are having no success the ground thanks to the front four, and if the defense keeps Wake one-dimensional it will play a big role in letting Wes Goodwin turn his linebackers loose on the blitz.

The penalties - 7-for-85 - have been a killer, as has been the poor play at cornerback. That all has to be cleaned up at the break.