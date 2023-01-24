Experience is the name of the game for Clemson's safeties this spring

David Hood by Senior Writer -

Much like Clemson’s cornerbacks, Tiger safeties have plenty of talent but need to stay healthy. The safety group also needs a consistent year from one of its best players.

Mickey Conn’s group received a huge boost when Jalyn Phillips announced he would return for another season, and his return gives the Tigers two of the ACC’s best players, along with Andrew Mukuba. Add in RJ Mickens and Tyler Venables and it’s a group with plenty of experience.

By the time the fall rolls around, the Tigers will have nine safeties on scholarship, and most of them will be on hand this spring.

It’s no secret that Mukuba needs to have a bounce back season. The Texas product made an immediate impact in 2021, earning Freshman All-American honors from nearly every outlet and became the first true freshman defensive back to start a season opener for Clemson since the NCAA instituted permanent freshman eligibility in 1972. Mukuba started more games (10) in the defensive backfield in 2021 than any Clemson true freshman in the modern era.

In 2022, he was credited with 50 tackles (0.5 for loss), four pass breakups and an interception in 580 defensive snaps over 12 games (11 starts). But he wasn’t always in the right position and gave up several big plays, Conn will be looking for more consistency out of Mukuba this spring and then in the fall.

Phillips is simply a mainstay. Phillips enters 2023 credited with 152 career tackles (3.0 for loss), nine pass breakups, two interceptions, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery in 1,220 defensive snaps over 51 games (21 starts). He told me after the Orange Bowl that he would have to make a decision about his future after seeing how his body felt. When he’s healthy, he’s as solid as they come.

Mickens was a Third-team All-ACC selection by Pro Football Focus after being credited with 55 tackles (3.0 for loss), a team-high three interceptions and two pass breakups in 519 defensive snaps over 13 games (six starts). Don’t let the number of starts fool you – many on the team think of him as another starter and he came up with several big plays.

The other veteran is Venables, who enters 2023 credited with 98 tackles (5.5 for loss), a sack, an interception and seven pass breakups in 716 defensive snaps over 34 games (two starts). He wasn’t healthy for much of last season, and he told me after the Orange Bowl that he hoped rehab and rest would help get him back on track.

Sherrod Covil put together a solid freshman campaign and played admirably when he was thrown into action. He played in 13 games and registered 16 tackles.

Kylon Griffin is someone the coaches are high on, and he played in two games last season while redshirting. He’s out of the same high school as Clemson linebacker TJ Dudley and knows how to play winning football.

Kylen Webb and Khalil Barnes are mid-year enrollees, and Barnes was actually able to practice with the team during December’s Orange Bowl preparations. Both will be on hand this spring, with Rob Billings joining the team this summer.