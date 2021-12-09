Commit says coaches told him Clemson is Clemson and that won't change under Dabo

David Hood by Senior Writer -

Clemson is Clemson, and as long as Dabo Swinney is there, it's going to stay that way.

That was the message delivered to 2022 wide receiver Adam Randall, a 4-star Clemson commit out of Myrtle Beach, by the coaches during a visit last week.

The Clemson coaching staff has undergone change on one side of the ball – defensive coordinator Brent Venables leaving for Oklahoma – and offensive coordinator Tony Elliott has interviewed at both Duke and Virginia recently.

Swinney and wide receivers coach Tyler Grisham visited with Randall and his family during an in-home visit last week and delivered a forceful message.

“Their message was, Clemson is Clemson and as long as Dabo's there, its culture isn't really going to change. Faces might change, but the culture and things like that is not going to change,” Randall told TigerNet. “That's what they were really trying to sell to me. I was just excited for them to kind of see where I'm from and meet some extended family and just be able to fellowship with them for that morning was really a neat experience for me and my family.”

Randall said that Grisham has kept in constant contact.

“He started in Myrtle Beach because he wanted to come by and see me,” Randall said “And so I saw Coach Grisham Monday, before I had a report to the North-South game. So, we've been in contact with each other. We're always in constant contact because we have a good relationship. It's just not like a coaching relationship. We talk about football and life actually. So we have a good relationship and we're always in contact. It's not like we just drop off for two weeks or anything like that. We're always in constant contact.”

The commits are in a text message group, and Randall has tried to deliver his own message to those who are hanging firm.

“I've just been trying to tell those guys that, even if some coordinators leave, some people, it might not be for them. I'm glad for them and I want the best for them,” Randall said. “If they drop off, they drop off. You got to keep going. But I've just been selling to them that Clemson is Clemson. And what was the reason that you committed to them for? They've always had a family atmosphere and where do you want to play your college days? That's really all what I've been preaching to them and I hope that all of them stay with Clemson, because I really do enjoy spending time with those guys and being with them. But I've just been preaching to them that Clemson and the atmosphere won't change.”

Randall has spent some of his time lately watching his future quarterback and current friend – 2022 commit Cade Klubnik – show out in the Texas 6A state playoffs.

“I knew he was going to put on a show, he does it every year for the past three years now,” Randall said. “I've just been excited to watch him through his last couple of high school games and I'm just really hoping that they pull it off.”