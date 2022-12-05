Closer Look: Cade Klubnik's night against UNC, more ACC title game grades

Brandon Rink by Staff Writer -

Cade Klubnik led an offensive resurgence in the 39-10 win over North Carolina to capture Clemson's seventh ACC title in eight seasons.

Taking a closer look at the performance with the aid of Pro Football Focus:

Offense

Offensive MVP: QB Cade Klubnik

Klubnik stepped in on the third series and garnered Clemson’s best QB grade this season versus FBS competition (81.4), with solid marks as a passer (72.4) and as a runner (72.6).

After Clemson was shutout on 20+ yard throws the previous two games, Klubnik connected on two of his three 20+ attempts, including a moonshot to Cole Turner for 68 yards:

Klubnik hit five of his six passes while under pressure for 112 yards (18.7 YPA) and 6-of-7 when blitzed for 93 yards and a TD. On play-action calls, the former 5-star completed 6-of-8 throws for 71 yards, with the TD there also.

He was 8-for-8 on quick throws behind the line of scrimmage and those averaged 8.6 yards a play (DJ Uiagalelei was 3-for-4 behind the LOS and those plays averaged 3.3 yards against South Carolina the previous week). Klubnik was 4-of-7 for 120 yards on passes of 10+ yards (Uiagalelei was 2-of-8 for 70 yards on passes of 10+ against South Carolina the previous week).

Klubnik also was credited with a team-best 38 rushing yards by PFF and punched in a score that way as well.

WR Cole Turner - The redshirting freshman played nine snaps and hauled in Clemson’s first 100-yard receiving game of the season on three catches for 101 yards for an 87.4 grade (83.5 as a receiver).

RG Walker Parks - Parks notched an 85.5 pass-blocking grade lead the Tigers' O-line.

C Will Putnam - Putnam wasn’t far behind on pass blocking (82.8) and had the top run-blocking grade on the line as well (71.7).

WR Brannon Spector - After some issues with drops in recent games, Spector was there for a big 43-yard catch that sealed things with Clemson’s final scoring drive late in the third quarter. He played two snaps but earned a 90.7 grade.

WR Adam Randall - Randall started and played 35 snaps, leading the Tigers in run blocking grade (80.7) but quiet in the passing game (52.8) with one catch in three targets for five yards.

Unit grade notes: Clemson’s passing game grade was the highest (71.7) since Uiagalelei passed for 371 yards and five scores at Wake Forest (87.6). Clemson’s overall game grade was the third-best of the campaign (82.2), behind Boston College (87.3) and Louisiana Tech (85.8), with solid offensive numbers and really strong defensive numbers (see below).

Defense

Defensive MVP: CB Nate Wiggins

Wiggins had the game of his young career with a pair of pass breakups and a 98-yard INT TD return, as well as a blocked field goal.

He led the Tigers in coverage grade (82.4), showing incredible improvement from a disastrous game in week four at Wake Forest (38.2 grade).

He was targeted eight times and only gave up three catches for 18 yards.

DL Bryan Bresee - Bresee lined up all over the line and posted a defense-best 90.6 grade (90.6) with an elite pass rush mark (91.6). He totaled four QB hurries and a QB hit.

CB Jeadyn Lukus - Lukus brought down an impressive late-game interception in the end zone and tallied the fourth-best defensive grade on the game (80.5).

DT Tyler Davis - Davis paced the Clemson run defense (81.5 grade) and ranked second behind Bresee in pass rush grade as well (76.1).

LB Jeremiah Trotter Jr. - Trotter was again a factor in the pass rush with two sacks and four QB hurries. He tallied six stops and eight total tackles.

Unit grade notes: Clemson employed bend-but-don’t-break defense to a T and the overall effort graded as the second-best this season (80.4; behind a 87.7 against BC). The strongest marks came against the run (83) and tackling (84.1), with among the better grades for pass rush as well (75.2).