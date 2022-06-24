Cobb poses with head coach Dabo Swinney.
Cobb poses with head coach Dabo Swinney.

Clemson running back target could be closing in on a decision
by - Senior Writer - 2022 Jun 25, Sat 08:00

Clemson’s defensive recruiting has been on fire since the beginning of June, but many people have wondered if there are any offensive players on the horizon. CJ Spiller is hopeful that his top target at running back chooses Clemson once official visits are finished.

On Wednesday night, four-star Georgia defensive lineman Stephiylan Green, the nation’s No. 212 overall recruit, became the 11th class of 2023 prospect to commit to the Tigers in June. Clemson’s 10 previous June commits were already a single-month record for the program under Swinney.

Most of those commitments have been on the defensive side of the ball, but one offensive target might be close to making a decision.

At running back in the 2023 class, Clemson is going all-in right now on Jeremiah Cobb (5-11 186) of Montgomery (AL). The Tigers have also expressed interest in speedster Christopher Johnson Jr. of Fort Lauderdale, but he might be hard to pull away from Miami. Cobb will be at Tennessee this weekend after officials earlier this month to Clemson and Auburn.

Cobb has his decision down to the Tigers (ACC), the Tigers (SEC) and the Vols and will wrap up all his travels this weekend in Knoxville.

“I like all three schools,” Cobb said. “Definitely after this visit I have to sit down and think about it and end up making the decision.”

Cobb poses with head coach Dabo Swinney.
Cobb poses with head coach Dabo Swinney. "

Clemson hosted Cobb for their major recruiting week of June 3rd. He was at Auburn last weekend. He’s also been to each unofficially.

“I definitely liked both of them,” Cobb said. “They were different in their own ways, but I definitely did like both official visits. It seems like both schools I have a great chance of playing and being successful. I’m definitely closer to the Auburn staff, but I still love the Clemson staff. I’ve been up there more times than I have at Clemson.”

As for what he wants to accomplish on this weekend’s visit to Tennessee, Cobb said the goal is simple.

“Just get to meet their staff and build a great relationship and see what they have planned for me,” Cobb said.

Cobb said he doesn’t have a decision timeline and it could be a couple of months before one is rendered.

Cobb is coming off an explosive junior season when he rushed for 2163 yards and 30 touchdowns and caught 24 passes for 561 yards and 8 touchdowns. For his career, Cobb has rushed for 4551 yards and 52 touchdowns.

Comment on this story
Print   
Send Feedback to David Hood: Email | Comment
Former Clemson running back transferring again
Former Clemson running back transferring again
Clemson's ACC/Big Ten Challenge opponent set
Clemson's ACC/Big Ten Challenge opponent set
CBS Sports analyst predicts Clemson regular season wins total
CBS Sports analyst predicts Clemson regular season wins total
REPORT: Clemson baseball set to hire pitching coach
REPORT: Clemson baseball set to hire pitching coach
2023 Recruit Quick Search - 103 Recruits (93 Clemson Offers)
State
Position
Last Name
Advanced Recruit Search
Post your comments!
Read all 8 replies on the Football Board - Chat about this in TigerActive Chat
search

TigerBoard - Clemson Forums

Read More

Top Clemson News of the Week
TigerNet.com
Sign Up for E-Mail News Alerts
Features
Breaking
Daily Digest