National analyst rates Clemson's chances of an ACC championship repeat

That's been the theme of the offseason when it comes to the Tigers' ACC and College Football Playoff repeat chances, and The Athletic's Stewart Mandel is no different there.

Asked to rank the likely repeat conference champs, Mandel has Clemson at the top of the crop.

"The Tigers won last year’s ACC by the skin of their teeth, sliding into the title game only when Miami got upset at Syracuse, then edging SMU on Nolan Hauser’s 56-yard field goal," Mandel said. "But this year’s team appears to be the clear top of the class. Cade Klubnik is one of the nation’s top returning quarterbacks, and Antonio Williams is one of the best receivers. The D-line, led by T.J. Parker and Peter Woods, could be dominant, and I expect new DC Tom Allen to have a big impact.

"That’s not to say Miami and SMU can’t contend as well, but if it’s Clemson vs. the field, I’ll take Clemson."

He has Clemson in a tier by itself in the question, ranking Georgia next with this qualifier.

"This one (and all below it) feels less certain," Mandel said, who then had Oregon and Arizona State afterward in the Power 4 leagues.

Clemson last repeated as the ACC champion in the Playoff run from 2015-20. Before then, it was 1986-88.

On FanDuel, Clemson is the ACC favorite (+120), followed by Miami (+370), then Louisville (+750) and SMU (+850).