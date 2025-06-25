5 most important players in Clemson's 2026 class so far: Kentavion Anderson

Some commitments mean simply more than a hat on a head. In the case of Kentavion Anderson, the Tigers and Gamecocks were engaged in a standstill. The two gunslingers stood at opposite corners, ready to draw. The Gamecocks fired first, but Clemson's shot was more accurate. Anderson's commitment was fascinating to follow, as his rise was a steady boost as the Dorman safety arrived on the scene. South Carolina was one of the first teams to recognize the potential of this in-state talent. After a social media surge continued to amplify the local safety, Clemson soon discovered that this was a battle it'd rather not lose. This was certainly an in-state duel that quickly gave the Tigers a sentimental advantage. The Tigers were Anderson's 'dream school,' giving South Carolina a tough hill to climb as the two heated foes battled for one of the top talents in the class. After a visit to the Elite Retreat, the pendulum started to shift in Clemson's favor, and it was a lead that the Tigers would not surrender. In the end, Anderson chose Dabo Swinney, giving his program a spring boost to add to a growing 2026 class. That victory, perhaps, wouldn't be as sweet if it weren't for who Clemson beat to get there. Beating out Texas for a top edge rusher is one thing, but in the Tigers' eyes, victories over South Carolina are ones you have to savor, especially when it comes to the talent of Anderson's caliber. His high school coach, Jake Morris, spoke with TigerNet minutes after Anderson's commitment ceremony, adding that Clemson was the team to beat for some time, with the idea of playing for his dream school winning the day, along with what the Tigers could offer him. To add to that, Morris believes Clemson is getting the complete package with this commitment. With players like Khalil Barnes and Shelton Lewis entering their final years, along with significant unknowns at the position entering 2025, it isn't hard to believe that a talent like Anderson could come out and be an instant impact player in his freshman season. "You can't put a cap on what he can do on the field, how fast he is, how fast he can close ground, and the plays he makes," Morris said. "Just unbelievable. But you're getting a great student, a great young man. So you're getting the all-in-one package right here." Clemson has seen freshmen safeties make an impact immediately in its recent history. Andrew Mukuba and Khalil Barnes both shone in their first year on campus, and Anderson has the traits to replicate this. Like Shavar Young earlier on our list, Anderson's commitment was more than just the pledge; it was a statement. A local victory in April may not seem like much than just a small blip of positivity at the time, but a talent like Anderson has the capability to help lead Clemson to more wins down the road.

