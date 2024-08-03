Clemson D-line putting in the work to be another elite group

Grayson Mann by Correspondent -

Focus on what’s in front of you. The Clemson defensive line is shuffling pieces across its chess board once again. Tyler Davis and Ruke Orhorhoro are heading to the NFL, and the Tigers have suitable replacements. DeMonte Capehart and Tré Williams have been waiting for this moment and aim to make the most of it. Capehart, who has played 34 games at Clemson, burst onto the scene in the latter part of 2023. The tackle’s play was enough to garner praise from Jim Nagy, the executive director of the Senior Bowl. An old scout once told me when evaluating D-linemen watch for how it looks when they put their hands on people & how it affects other bodies.



Clemson's DeMonte Capehart simply overwhelms blockers with natural explosive power when he comes off ball with technique & force (see… pic.twitter.com/uASLXm5eiU — Jim Nagy (@JimNagy_SB) July 29, 2024 Capehart may have his sights set on the next level, but he’s focused on what he can achieve within Clemson’s facilities. “I’m always willing to get better,” Capehart said. “I show up every day, and I’m not satisfied. I want to be better and I think I’m more hungry now than I was back then.” Capehart’s hunger echoes a popular theme that’s been tracked across the Clemson roster heading into August camp. It is easy to be hungry to flip the script of a perception surrounding Clemson, but it doesn’t hurt to have a coaching staff matching the passion. Led by Nick Eason, Friday’s afternoon practice was full of intense energy that set the tone for the young preseason. Eason had the defense run up-downs to start the first period, leading to a very vocal practice from some of Clemson’s top players. Capehart sees it as business as usual, based on what he sees as the best defensive staff in the country. “We aren’t revving anything up more than usual,” Capehart said. “All we know is work, and we show up ready to go. We have a great defensive staff. I believe they are the best in the country.” Clemson’s defensive staff has continued to add star power to its arsenal. First, it was Chris Rumph in December, where a viral clip of energy provided plenty of excitement for the hire. In the summer, Swinney wasted no time adding as much firepower as possible. He added John Scott Jr., who recently helped lead the Detroit Lions to the NFC Championship. Yesterday, Swinney continued adding big names with an announcement of Ben Boulware joining the staff, who has already begun to immerse himself in practices. Capehart wasn’t the only one on Friday to sing the praises of the Clemson staff. One of Capehart’s counterparts on the defensive line in Williams has followed a similar journey. Williams has battled injuries throughout his career but feels in a great spot heading into 2024. He sees working under this staff, specifically Eason, as a blessing. “I feel like Coach Eason has been a blessing for all of us,” Williams said. “He’s teaching us how to be elite defensive tackles and even better men off the field. I can’t wait to continue to work for him.” If you ask Williams and Capehart what they are looking forward to next, they likely point back to the practice field. For them, they embrace the work that comes with the dog days of camp.

Upgrade Your Account Unlock premium boards and exclusive features (e.g. ad-free) by upgrading your account today. Upgrade Now