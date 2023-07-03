Clemson commit says he brings something different to the table

David Eziomume is more than just a running back, and he thinks his particular skill set is going to benefit Clemson in a big way. Eziomume is the 2024 running back commit out of Kennesaw (GA) North Cobb who is already working hard for his new school – he is not only keeping fans informed about other recruits, but he’s also actively recruiting several other prospects to join him in Clemson. Eziomume says Clemson fans will eventually learn all they need to know. “Honestly, I think people just have a small idea who I am. People just think I'm another running back,” Eziomume told TigerNet recently. “But I'm very ... it's kind of different with me, I'm not just a running back. You see, I can go to slot, I'm on all sides of the ball. It's just like many factors I can bring to the table that's going to benefit Clemson.” Eziomume measures in at 6-foot-1 and hopes to add five pounds to his 205-pound frame by the start of the season. What he doesn’t want to lose is his speed, saying that is what separates him from other running backs. “I have a 10.84 in the 100, but I'm really trying to cut that time down at 10.6 at one of these individual meets coming up soon,” he said. “And my strength as well. Like Sammy Brown, very strong. My bench press is about, the max is at 315. My power clean is 305, and my squat is 420. So, it's like those big numbers. And these are all early maxes, so I know I'm not peaking out. I just feel like I bring different things to the table.” Eziomume committed to Clemson in early March – he had offers from Auburn, Kentucky, Georgia Tech, Florida State, Miami, Southern Cal, and Wisconsin – and detailed why Clemson won out. “It was the people, honestly. I always say it's a family tradition. It's like a culture down there,” he said. “When I took my visit, my first visit was a Syracuse game. It was just being around the fans and stuff, seeing the actual tradition of running down the hill, touching Howard's Rock, the energy it brought, I could see myself playing in that for the next three to four years, honestly. And just being around the teammates, the coaching staff, it was just like, this is a different type of facility. “There's always UGA, there's always Alabama, all these other schools. But Clemson is just something that stands out to me, honestly. I feel like it's just a university by itself.”

