Commitment for priority Clemson target coming this week, updates on more top prospects

4-star safety Kentavion Anderson decision coming up, updates on more top prospects

Official visits are just weeks away, and there are important items to cover as we approach that date. One of the top defenders in South Carolina is coming off the board this week. Four-star safety Kentavion Anderson of Roebuck (SC) Dorman is committing on Friday, May 16th, and his recruitment has been marked by competition between in-state foes. Clemson and South Carolina have been labeled as the frontrunners for months now, and this could be a significant victory for the Tigers. Not only will it reestablish some ground in the state, but snagging a critical talent that is merely an hour down the road could speak volumes for the future. Pairing Anderson with 4-star commmitment Kaden Gebardt also seems like a combination worth exploring, as the two complement each other nicely, with the current Tiger pledge making his sales pitches known to Anderson on social media. Clemson's staff has continued to make progress on the defensive end, and based on our conversation with three-star edge rusher JR Hardrick, that group won't have to stress much over Hardrick's recruitment. The Tennessee native received an offer from the Tigers earlier in May, and he relayed that he had switched his official visit schedule to accommodate Clemson, moving Louisville off the May 30th window. Other programs like Mississippi State and Kentucky have thrown their hats into the ring, but this looks like Clemson's race to lose ahead of official visits. The Tigers were competing on the outside for another defender in four-star edge Deuce Geralds of Collins Hill, but that door officially closed today. Geralds announced on social media that LSU has secured the May 30th visit, which has clashed with Clemson's window and has created competition for other prospects. One other prospect that is working between Clemson and LSU is four-star tackle Zaden Krempin of Prosper (TX) Prosper High. He is currently slotted for the Bayou Tigers to close the month, but has relayed to TigerNet that his schedule is not finalized. Another battle that isn't as clear for the Tigers is where they stand on five-star receiver Cederian Morgan of Alexander City (AL) Benjamin Russell. Morgan is currently on his nationwide tours for his official visits, and Colorado got the first look earlier this May. Georgia will host the five-star product on May 16th, with Clemson getting the next look to close the month. While the 2026 receiving corps is solidified, a five-star pledge is what separates the good classes from the greats, and Morgan's skillset would elevate this future offense in a significant way.

