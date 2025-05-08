Clemson holds all the momentum for rising TN edge rusher JR Hardrick

Clemson has added another visitor to an important May roster. Official visits are weeks away, and the staff has added another rising prospect out of South Pittsburg (TN) in 3-star defensive end JR Hardrick. Hardrick's family was on a two-week trip that included stops at Wake Forest, Duke, North Carolina, and Clemson. Clemson and Chris Rumph were the final stop, and there was heavy interest on both sides. Hardrick relayed to TigerNet that after his recent visit to Cincinnati, the defensive staff was ready to pull the trigger on an offer. "So, the last stop was at Clemson, seeing Coach Rumph, seeing the staff, everybody went down the slide and things of that nature, and that's how we started," Hardrick said. "After that, he just kept in contact with my coach and things of that nature. And then I went to Cincinnati. He had called me, and he was checking up on me. It was like they were still going through the process. And then last Sunday, he had called me, and that's when the offer came." For Hardrick's recruitment, the Tigers' late offer was a significant moment. He expressed his gratitude for schools showing their belief in him, and Clemson's seal of approval meant that much more. "That's a blessing," Hardrick said. "That's monumental for me. That's monumental because some people, they, four and five started, they're used to it. But for me, I'm just thankful throughout the whole process. And that's just like any offer, you can't beat that one because you have a good education, good people around you, and a good head coach." Originally, Louisville held the spot for Hardrick's May 30th visit window, but that was rapidly changed once Clemson threw its hat into the ring. For Hardrick, he's excited to get back on campus to feel the energy for an extended period. "What I'm looking forward to is being on campus," Hardrick said. "I just can't wait to be there and feel the energy, just feel the culture, everybody, the love, the embrace." As his recruitment heads into the summer, Clemson has all the momentum for this Tennessee defender, and the official visit may be the final hook Hardrick needs to pledge to Rumph and the Tigers.

