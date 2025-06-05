Tennessee DE commits to Clemson

Three-star defensive end JR Hardrick of South Pittsburg (TN) has committed to Clemson, choosing the Tigers over Louisville.

Chris Rumph came in with an offer in May, and soon after, Hardrick reshuffled the board to secure a Clemson official visit.

He relayed to TigerNet that a strong official visit could drastically change his recruitment, and it certainly did.

This is the Tigers’ 17th pledge of the 2026 class. Clemson moved past Ohio State for third in the 247Sports Team Composite rankings with the commit.