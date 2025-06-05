Tennessee DE commits to Clemson

|
Tennessee DE JR Hardrick commits to Clemson
|
|Follow @TnetRecruiting
Height: 6-6 Weight: 231 Hometown: South Pittsburg, TN (South Pittsburg HS) Class: 2026
#42 DE
#99 Edge, #48 TN
Clemson’s latest commitment didn’t take long to materialize.
Three-star defensive end JR Hardrick of South Pittsburg (TN) has committed to Clemson, choosing the Tigers over Louisville. Chris Rumph came in with an offer in May, and soon after, Hardrick reshuffled the board to secure a Clemson official visit. He relayed to TigerNet that a strong official visit could drastically change his recruitment, and it certainly did. This is the Tigers’ 17th pledge of the 2026 class. Clemson moved past Ohio State for third in the 247Sports Team Composite rankings with the commit. COMMITTED! #PawJourney #ThePitt @ClemsonFB @CoachRumph @SPCoachStone @OLCoachCaldwell @SPHSPIRATES @jared5_59 @Coach_TomAllen @Clements_TJC @SorrellsJordan @DaQuanBowers91 @RustyMansell_ @ChadSimmons_ @CoachEason1 @CSmithScout @spcoachpeek @CoachZachFulmer @joshjwall16 @TajhB10 pic.twitter.com/xY8cwDSl9z
Three-star defensive end JR Hardrick of South Pittsburg (TN) has committed to Clemson, choosing the Tigers over Louisville.
Chris Rumph came in with an offer in May, and soon after, Hardrick reshuffled the board to secure a Clemson official visit.
He relayed to TigerNet that a strong official visit could drastically change his recruitment, and it certainly did.
This is the Tigers’ 17th pledge of the 2026 class. Clemson moved past Ohio State for third in the 247Sports Team Composite rankings with the commit.
COMMITTED! #PawJourney #ThePitt @ClemsonFB @CoachRumph @SPCoachStone @OLCoachCaldwell @SPHSPIRATES @jared5_59 @Coach_TomAllen @Clements_TJC @SorrellsJordan @DaQuanBowers91 @RustyMansell_ @ChadSimmons_ @CoachEason1 @CSmithScout @spcoachpeek @CoachZachFulmer @joshjwall16 @TajhB10 pic.twitter.com/xY8cwDSl9z— JR Hardrick (@JRHardrick2026) June 5, 2025
Unlock premium boards and exclusive features (e.g. ad-free) by upgrading your account today.Upgrade Now!
- NCAA Regional Live: Clemson vs. West Virginia
- NCAA Regional Live: Clemson vs. USC Upstate
- SEC pitcher commits as transfer to Clemson
- Clemson pitcher to enter transfer portal
- Clemson's season ends in disastrous fashion to Kentucky
- Postseason drama at Doug Kingsmore: McGovern, Cannarella shine as Tigers move on
- Clemson OF enters transfer portal
- Swinney camp insider: Pair of QBs impress, standout RB + Ian Schieffelin coaching
- What Max Brown's commitment means for Clemson
- NCAA Regional Live: Clemson faces elimination in Sunday action